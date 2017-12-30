While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 30

Joy, relief as Singaporean cameraman returns after two months in Myanmar prison

Cheers and shouts of joy erupted as Singaporean cameraman Lau Hon Meng walked out of the Changi Airport Terminal 2 transit area.

The 43-year-old arrived home on Friday evening from Yangon, along with Malaysian documentary producer Mok Choy Lin, 47, after the duo spent two months in a Myanmar prison for flouting a colonial-era aircraft law by filming in the country with a drone.

About 40 friends from the Adam Road Presbyterian Church were waiting for Mr Lau, with a bright blue banner that read: "Praise the Lord, welcome home Lau".

Tearful hugs and embraces were exchanged as Mr Lau was welcomed home by his wife, his son who just turned one on Thursday, and friends - just in time for the new year.

Donald Trump's vacation: Golf, tweets and phone calls

President Donald Trump is spending his winter vacation at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida but he is not taking a break from two of his favourite things - golf and Twitter.

Trump flew to his Florida resort on Air Force One a week ago, and his days since have tended to follow the same routine. Shortly before 9am, the presidential convoy leaves Mar-a-Lago and heads for the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Trump's golf partners have included his son, Eric, and a Republican senator, according to the White House. He has also hit the links with several professional golfers including Jim Herman, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

Boy playing with stove caused deadly New York fire

A three-year-old boy playing with the burners on a kitchen stove started a fire in a New York City apartment building that killed 12 people, including four children, city officials said on Friday.

The toddler had a history of fiddling with the stove in the kitchen of his family’s first-floor apartment, his mother told officials investigating the deadliest fire in the city since 1990.

Shortly before 7pm on Thursday (8am on Friday, Singapore time), the child, who had been left unattended, started screaming as the kitchen filled with smoke and fire, Daniel Nigro, the city’s fire department commissioner, told reporters at a news conference.

Football: Van Dijk a good investment, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool have spent well in paying £75million (S$135million) for Virgil van Dijk, because he thinks high-quality players work out cheaper in the long run.

Guardiola was interested in signing Van Dijk from Southampton, but missed out after Liverpool agreed a deal on Wednesday, with the player making the move officially when the transfer window opens on Jan 1.

City's manager has spent heavily on defenders himself since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in July 2016.

US crime novelist Sue Grafton dies of cancer

Crime novelist Sue Grafton, whose Kinsey Millhone Alphabet series became world-wide best sellers, has died after a two-year battle with cancer, her daughter said on Friday.

Grafton, 77, died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday surrounded by her family, her daughter, Jamie Clark, said in a note on Grafton’s website.

Grafton was best known for a series of murder mystery novels that each begins with a different letter of the alphabet. The last was Y Is For Yesterday, which was published in August.

