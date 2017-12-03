While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 3

Trump says Flynn’s actions during presidential transition were 'lawful'

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that actions by his disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn during the presidential transition were lawful and said that there was no collusion between his 2016 White House campaign and Russia.

Flynn was the first member of Trump’s administration to plead guilty to a crime uncovered by special counsel Robert Mueller’s wide-ranging investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion by Trump aides.

“I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice-President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies,” Trump said on Twitter while he was in New York for a fundraising trip. “It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”

Flynn, a former Defence Intelligence Agency director, held his position as Trump’s national security adviser only for 24 days. He was forced to resign after he was found to have misled Vice-President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russia’s then-ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak.

Woman becomes first in US to give birth after uterus transplant

For the first time in the United States, a woman who had a uterus transplant has given birth.

The mother, who was born without a uterus, received the transplant from a living donor last year at Baylor University Medical Centre in Dallas, and had a baby boy there last month, the hospital has announced.

Since 2014, eight other babies have been born to women who had uterus transplants, all in Sweden.

Barack Obama laments lack of US climate leadership in Paris

Former President Barack Obama lamented the lack of US leadership in the fight against climate change during a visit to Paris on Saturday, in a veiled rebuke of his Republican successor's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Speaking at an invitation-only event organised by a network of communications professionals known as the Napoleons, Obama did not mention President Donald Trump, who announced his withdrawal from the landmark global deal in June.

"I grant you that at the moment we have a temporary absence of American leadership on the issue," Obama said, to laughter in the audience packed with French CEOs and former ministers. But he said that the US remains on track to meet its targets, thanks to the action of some states and cities, and because it made "business sense".

Activists occupy Paris Apple store over EU tax dispute

About a hundred activists occupied an Apple store in the French capital on Saturday, demanding that the US technology giant pay billions of euros the EU says it owes in back taxes.

The members from Attac - a group that seeks alternatives to unbridled globalisation - invaded the expansive two-level store near the Paris Opera for several hours, leaving only after they were assured of a meeting with management.

The group held about 30 demonstrations across France on Saturday, including at an Apple store in the southern city of Marseille.

Football: Man United stun Arsenal in thriller as Spurs slip again

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s 12-match home winning run in a breathless encounter to close the gap on Manchester City on Saturday but Tottenham slipped further off the pace with a costly draw at Watford.

With Pep Guardiola’s pacesetters not in action until Sunday, United’s 3-1 victory took them to within five points of the Premier League summit following emphatic wins for Chelsea and Liverpool earlier in the day.

But Mauricio Pochettino must find a way of lifting struggling Spurs after they dropped two more points against Watford with a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road that leaves them 15 points off the pace.

