While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 29 edition

US to announce Russia sanctions over election meddling - CNN

Sanctions against Russia are in the pipeline for its meddling in the US election and could come as soon as Thursday, according to a CNN report.

The US broadcaster, quoting US officials briefed on the plans, said the Obama administration was preparing to announce a series of retaliation measures.

The actions are expected to include expanded sanctions and diplomatic measures, the officials said, in what the administration deems a proportional response to a Russian operation that went beyond cyber hacking activities common among nations.

Russia will respond to any "hostile steps" that the US may take in response to allegations of hacking during the 2016 election, a Russian official said.

READ MORE HERE

China's shopping mall displays chicken sculpture resembling Donald Trump

A Chinese shopping mall is ringing in the Year of the Rooster with a giant sculpture of a chicken that looks like US president-elect Donald Trump.

China has gone cuckoo for the cartoonish pastiche - complete with orange pompadour - of the billionaire politician in Taiyuan, capital of the northern province of Shanxi.

The scowling statue is one of many roosters popping up around the country as it prepares to celebrate Chinese New Year at the end of January.

READ MORE HERE

Limbless Nigerian teen who lived in a plastic bowl dies - report

A Nigerian girl with no limbs who lived her life in a plastic bowl has died.

Rahma Haruna, 19, became well known when photos of her appeared online earlier this year (2016). She suffered from a mysterious condition that stopped her arms and legs developing properly and was in constant pain.

She died on Dec 25 (2016). News of her death was shared by local journalist Sani Maikatanga, whose photos were responsible for the wider world becoming aware of Rahma's plight.

READ MORE HERE

Victoria Beckham to receive OBE from Britain's Queen for 'services to fashion and charity'

Fashion designer and former pop star Victoria Beckham will receive an OBE from Britain's Queen in the country's annual New Year Honours, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Beckham, 42, the wife of footballer David Beckham, told her family the news over Christmas, the Mail said.

The former Spice Girl is set to be honoured for her contributions to fashion and charity work and is said to be "delighted and humbled for the recognition."

READ MORE HERE

Fan leaves Ariana Grande feeling 'sick and objectified'

Singer Ariana Grande says she was left feeling "sick and objectified" after a fan said to her boyfriend, "I see you hitting that."

Grande opened up about the experience to her 43 million Twitter followers. The 23-year-old singer said she and boyfriend Mac Miller had gone out to get food when a young fan of Miller's came up and started gushing over the rapper.

"He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us," she wrote. "I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said 'Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'"

READ MORE HERE