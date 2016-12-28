While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 28 edition

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights, died, her daughter said through a family spokesman.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning,” Billie Lourd said in a statement issued by Simon Halls. “She was loved by the world, and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher’s friend and former Star Wars’ co-star Mark Hamill said in a tweet: “No words. #Devastated”

The actress suffered a heart attack during a flight on Friday from London to Los Angeles.

Russia shocked by video of bear being crushed to death

Russian investigators are looking into a disturbing video of a bear being crushed to death by a group of men riding in off-road vehicles over Siberian tundra.

In the video, apparently shot by one of the assailants, two trucks normally used by Russian oil and mining workers in off-road conditions repeatedly drive over a brown bear sitting in the snow.

Investigators in Russia's Yakutia region, which spans the Siberian Arctic, said they were examining the incident to determine whether it constitutes an animal cruelty criminal offence.

Fights, false reports of gunfire spark post-Christmas chaos in malls across US

Chaos struck at least 15 malls across the US as fights broke out and false reports of gunfire spread rapidly on social media.

The disturbances - many caused by feuding teenagers, according to local authorities - disrupted post-Christmas shopping in cities in at least a dozen states.

In Elizabeth, New Jersey, panic broke out at the Mills at Jersey Gardens when a person shouted "gun" in response to a chair being slammed after a fight,

Man dies at teen's party in Mexico that went viral on Facebook

A man has been killed in a horse race at a birthday party that hit the headlines after an invitation went viral on Facebook.

About 1.3 million people vowed to attend a party for Rubi Ibarra Garcia in Mexico after her parents accidentally put out a public post on the social networking site.

The man died after stepping into the path of a galloping horse during a race in honour of the girl's 15th birthday in central Mexico's San Luis Potosi state.

Football: Liverpool come roaring back to demolish Stoke

A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and beat Stoke City 4-1 as they reclaimed second place in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's side were rattled for a spell after Jonathan Walters headed Stoke into an early lead at Anfield, but Adam Lallana restored parity before Brazilian striker Firmino netted with a minute of the first half remaining.

A Giannelli Imbula own goal and a first Premier League goal of the season for Daniel Sturridge in the second half put the seal on a third straight victory for the Reds, who are still unbeaten at Anfield this season.

