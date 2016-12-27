While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 27 edition

CCTV confirms Berlin attacker transited France: Probe source

Surveillance footage confirms that Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin truck attacker gunned down by Italian police, transited through the French city of Lyon by train, a source close to the investigation said.

"A man corresponding to the killer was spotted on the afternoon of Thursday, December 22, on a platform at the (Lyon-Part-Dieu) station wearing a cap and backpack," the source said, confirming media reports.

"He appears alone in these images."

The source said investigators are still trying to determine how 24-year-old Amri, suspected of using a hijacked truck to mow down 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin a week ago, was able to leave the German capital to reach France and then Italy.

Barack Obama confident he could have won the White House again

President Barack Obama says he could have been re-elected for a third term and that the nation still largely embraces his political vision despite last month's election of Donald Trump to succeed him.

The US leader's remarks were made in an interview posted on the podcast The Axe Files, produced by CNN and the University of Chicago.

Obama, who winds up his second and final term in office in just over three weeks, said he believes the American public still supports his progressive vision, despite having voted for Trump - his political opposite.

Colombia confirms crashed plane was out of fuel

Preliminary investigations have confirmed that a plane that crashed in the Colombian mountains last month killing 71 people including most of a Brazilian football team was out of fuel, officials said Monday (Dec 26).

The LaMia airlines charter flight crashed just outside Medellin on Nov 28, virtually wiping out the Chapecoense Real football club as they travelled to the biggest match in their history.

Freddy Bonilla, the head of Colombia's civil aviation authority, said investigations indicated the British Aerospace 146 jet had run out of fuel.

Sony Music's Twitter hacked, fake Britney Spears death tweets sent

Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was hacked on Monday (Dec 26), publishing fake statements that pop music icon Britney Spears had died.

Sony Music, a unit of Sony Corp., said in a short statement that its social media account was "compromised" but that the situation "has been rectified".

The company said it "apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion." A Sony spokeswoman refused to comment further. A Twitter spokesman did not return emails seeking comment.

Football: Chelsea ease past Bournemouth for record 12th win

A supremely confident Chelsea notched a club record 12th consecutive league win on Monday to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, two goals from Pedro and one from Eden Hazard giving them a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

It took the energetic Pedro until the 24th minute to score, set up by Cesc Fabregas after jinking interplay between the Spanish players, Hazard, Willian and Nemanja Matic. He deftly lofted the ball over Artur Boruc, stranded in the Bournemouth goalmouth.

Captain Simon Francis brought down a sashaying Hazard in the Bournemouth area in the 49th minute and the Belgian converted the penalty for his 50th Premier League goal.

