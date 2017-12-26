While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 26

Queen Elizabeth praises British spirit in Christmas address after attacks, fire

Britain's Queen Elizabeth praised the resilience of London and Manchester after "appalling attacks", in a Christmas message that also paid tribute to her husband, Prince Philip, who retired from regular royal duties this year.

The "powerful identities" of the capital and the northern English city had shone through after militant attacks as well as a devastating fire that destroyed the residential tower block Grenfell Tower in London, the Queen said.

The 91 year-old monarch, whose televised address is an essential part of a traditional Christmas in Britain, said it had been a privilege to visit victims of the bomb attack at a pop concert in Manchester, as she was able to witness the bravery and resilience of survivors first-hand.

"God bless you", Netanyahu tells Guatemalan president over Jerusalem embassy move