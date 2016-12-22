While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 22 edition

German police hunt Tunisian asylum-seeker over Christmas market attack

German police are looking for an asylum-seeker from Tunisia after finding an identity document under the driver’s seat of a truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market and killed 12 people.

The federal prosecutor’s office offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros (S$150,000) for information leading to the capture of the suspect, whom it identified as 24-year-old Anis Amri.

“Beware: He could be violent and armed!” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, in which it described Amri as 1.78m tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

German police commandos raided two apartments in the Berlin district of Kreuzberg late on Wednesday but did not find Amri, Die Welt newspaper reported, citing investigators.

Donald Trump after Berlin, Turkey attacks: 'I've been proven to be right'

US President-elect Donald Trump called the attacks this week in Berlin and Ankara "terrible" and said he has been proven to be correct about his plans to impose curbs on Muslims immigrating to the United States.

"What's going on is terrible, terrible," Trump told reporters, when asked about the truck attack that killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin and the killing of Russia's ambassador to Turkey by a gunman in Ankara.

Trump was asked by reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, if Monday's violence would affect his consideration of a ban on Muslims entering the US or of a registry for immigrants from Muslim countries. "You know my plans. All along, I've been proven to be right. 100 per cent correct. What's happening is disgraceful," Trump said.

YouTube star Adam Saleh says kicked off Delta flight for speaking Arabic

A Yemeni-American YouTube star from New York, Adam Saleh, called for a boycott of Delta Airlines after charging he was removed from one of its flights for speaking Arabic.

Delta said he was asked to leave the London to New York flight following an unspecified "disturbance".

"We spoke a different language on the plane, and now we're getting kicked out," the 23-year-old prankster, who has more than 2.2 million YouTube followers, said in a video filmed as the incident unfolded, and posted on Twitter.

Syrian girl, 7, who tweeted from Aleppo meets Turkey's Erdogan

A seven-year-old Syrian girl who drew global attention with her Twitter updates from besieged Aleppo met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at his palace in Ankara.

Photographs released on Erdogan's official Twitter account showed the President hugging Bana Alabed as she sat on his lap.

Bana and her mother Fatemah were evacuated safely along with 25,000 other people from the rebel-held eastern part of Aleppo this week.

Tennis: Kvitova out for six months after surgery

Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova, whose hand was wounded in a knife attack, will not play again for at least six months and it is too early to say when she can return to competition, her publicist said.

Kvitova was injured on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder in her home in the Czech Republic, damaging all the fingers on her playing hand.

Following a successful operation, the world number 11 will begin her rehabilitation in about six to eight weeks and hopes to be able to grip a racket again after three months, publicist Katie Spellman said. “The best-case scenario is that Petra will be able to return to the tennis court after six months,” Spellman said in an e-mail.

