While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 21 edition

ISIS claims Berlin truck attack, suspect at large

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for a truck rampage through a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, as German police hunted for the attacker.

“A soldier of the Islamic State carried out the Berlin operation in response to appeals to target citizens of coalition countries,” the ISIS-linked Amaq news agency said, without identifying the perpetrator.

The claim came shortly after German prosecutors, saying they lacked evidence, released a Pakistani asylum seeker who was the sole suspect in the case, sparking fears of a killer at large.

“We can’t rule out that the perpetrator is on the run,” Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told broadcaster ZDF, adding he was confident there would be “progress” in the inquiry.

Orlando nightclub victims' families sue Twitter, Google, Facebook

The families of three men killed at Orlando's Pulse gay nightclub have sued Twitter, Alphabet's Google and Facebook in federal court, accusing the companies of providing "material support" to the self-radicalised gunman.

The gunman, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people and wounded 53 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group before police fatally shot him after the June attack, officials said.

The lawsuit was filed in Detroit federal court by the families of Tevin Crosby, Javier Jorge-Reyes and Juan Ramon Guerrero, who were killed during the massacre. The three families claim Twitter, Google's YouTube and Facebook "provided the terrorist group ISIS with accounts they use to spread extremist propaganda, raise funds and attract new recruits."

Tennis: Kvitova out indefinitely after burglar attack

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will need at least three months of rest after surgery to her left hand cut by a knife-wielding burglar, her spokesman said.

Kvitova suffered an injury on all five fingers and two nerves in her left hand, her racket hand, after fighting with the burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov.

Doctors "stitched the injured finger tendons" during the surgery that took three hours and 45 minutes, Kvitova's spokesman Karel Tejkal told AFP.

Photos of stricken Schumacher smuggled from home, hawked around Europe for over $1 million

A friend of injured racing driver Michael Schumacher is said to be hawking photos of the stricken star lying in bed at his Swiss home to various European media organisations for €1 million (S$1.5 million).

Prosecutors in Germany have launched an investigation into the allegations, according to news reports. Schumacher, 47, suffered severe head injuries and was in a coma for six months after falling and hitting his head on a rock while on a family skiing holiday in the French Alps on Dec 29, 2013.

The photographs - secretly taken in his villa by Lake Geneva - were smuggled out of Switzerland and are being offered to European media, say reports.

Botched trailer for The Mummy takes the Internet by storm

https://t.co/kdmS3CGgJG an IMAX trailer for the mummy where it seems to be playing only 1 sound channel — Ryan Murphy 🎮 (@_Ectar) December 20, 2016

A trailer for The Mummy starring Tom Cruise was mistakenly uploaded to YouTube with half the sound effects missing and has spread like wildfire across the Internet.

The IMAX trailer for Universal’s upcoming reboot of the movie, which looks pretty close to the normal trailer, features the actors’ vocal tracks, a bit of ambient noise, and not a lot else.

It was quickly yanked from IMAX's YouTube account on Monday night but not before the Internet had a firm hold of it, declaring it hilarious, bizarre, awkward and a "work of art".

