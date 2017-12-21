While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 21

US House approves sweeping tax Bill in a win for Donald Trump

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to the biggest overhaul of the US tax code in 30 years, sending a sweeping US$1.5 trillion (S$2 trillion) tax Bill to President Donald Trump for his signature.

In sealing Trump’s first major legislative victory, Republicans steamrolled opposition from Democrats to pass a Bill that slashes taxes for corporations and the wealthy while giving mixed, temporary tax relief to middle-class Americans.

The House approved the measure, 224-201, passing it for the second time in two days after a procedural foul-up forced another vote on Wednesday. The Senate had passed it 51-48 in the early hours of Wednesday.

“We are making America great again,” Trump said, echoing his campaign slogan at a White House celebration with Republican lawmakers. “Ultimately, what does it mean? It means jobs, jobs, jobs.”

READ MORE HERE

British PM Theresa May’s top Cabinet ally Damian Green quits over porn allegations

Damian Green, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s first secretary of state and effective deputy, resigned on the heels of an official investigation about an allegation that pornography was found on one of his parliamentary office computers.

“I am extremely sad to be writing this letter,” May wrote in a missive released by her office. “We have been friends and colleagues throughout our whole political lives.”

But a report’s conclusions found that Green’s official version of events “were inaccurate and misleading,” May’s letter goes on to say. Green’s own letter states he was asked to go citing the breach of the ministerial code of conduct.

READ MORE HERE

Blinded in one eye, Syrian baby becomes symbol of siege

The heartrending photograph of a Syrian baby who lost an eye in an air strike has set off a viral social media campaign, with users sharing pictures of themselves covering one eye.

The shot depicts 40-day-old Karim Abdallah, wrapped in a puffy red jacket, with crescent-shaped scarring where his left eye should be and a dark red welt on his forehead.

Users are taking pictures of themselves covering one of their eyes and sharing them on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #SolidarityWithKarim.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Struggling Swansea sack manager Paul Clement

Swansea City on Wednesday sacked manager Paul Clement as the Premier League’s bottom club desperately search for way out of their relegation mire.

As the season approaches the halfway point, the Welsh side are already four points adrift of safety following Monday’s 3-1 defeat at Everton, with just three wins in their first 18 Premier League matches.

“To change the manager, especially at only the halfway point of the season, is the last thing we wanted to do as a club,” said Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

Apple is said to have plan to combine iPhone, iPad and Mac apps

Apple's iPhone and iPad introduced a novel way of interacting with computers: via easy-to-use applications, accessible in the highly curated App Store.

The same approach hasn't worked nearly as well on Apple's desktops and laptops. The Mac App Store is a ghost town of limited selection and rarely updated programs.

Now, Apple plans to change that by giving people a way to use a single set of apps that work equally well across its family of devices: iPhones, iPads and Macs.

READ MORE HERE