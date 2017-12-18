While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 18

Flights delayed at Atlanta airport after power outage

Flights were delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday (Dec 17) after a partial power outage, officials said, leaving passengers at the world's busiest airport stranded in dim terminals.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was forced to hold back flights bound for Atlanta, while departures from the airport were also delayed and some planes were held at the tarmac.

International flights to Hartsfield were diverted to other Atlanta-area airports, US Customs and Border Protection said on Twitter.

The FAA flight control tower was operating normally, but departures were delayed because airport equipment in the terminals was not working, the FAA said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

Putin thanks Trump for help in foiling attack plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his US counterpart Donald Trump for the CIA's help in foiling a plot to attack the city of Saint Petersburg, the Kremlin said Sunday (Dec 17).

Putin spoke by phone with Trump to thank him for intelligence supplied by the CIA which allowed Russia's FSB security service to break up an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group cell that was planning a suicide attack on Dec 16, it said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The FSB announced on Friday (Dec 15) it had arrested seven members of a cell that had been planning a suicide attack and "the killing of citizens" in crowded areas of Russia's second city.

READ MORE HERE

British embassy worker found murdered in Lebanon: Official

A British woman employed at the British embassy in Lebanon has been found murdered, a senior official said Sunday (Dec 17), adding that the crime did not appear to be political.

“Our first impression is that it’s not politically motivated,” the official, who is involved in the investigation, told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. He confirmed that the victim’s name was Rebecca Dykes but could not elaborate on the exact circumstances of her death.

A statement from the Foreign Office and the family provided no further details.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard lift nervy Man United past West Brom

Manchester United survived a tense finale to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at the Hawthorns on Sunday (Dec 17) and close to within 11 points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

United’s former West Brom striker Romelu Lukaku scored his 15th goal of the season in the 27th minute by heading home Marcus Rashford’s left-wing cross. Midfielder Jesse Lingard doubled the lead with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes later.

United appeared to be on course for a comfortable win, but West Brom set up a nervous finish for Jose Mourinho’s side when substitute Gareth Barry poked home from close range following a corner in the 77th minute.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ruthless Liverpool put four past Bournemouth

Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah scored fine individual goals as Liverpool moved back into the top four of the Premier League with a ruthless 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (Dec 17).

Coutinho opened the scoring in the 20th minute by slaming through the right-hand side of Bournemouth’s defence and finding the bottom corner with a composed finish.

Dejan Lovren doubled the lead with a close-range diving header six minutes later and Salah made it 3-0 a minute before halftime by skipping past fullback Charlie Daniels in the right channel and beating goalkeeper Asmir Begovic with a neat left-foot shot.

READ MORE HERE