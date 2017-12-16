While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 16

Dutch military police open fire on man with knife at Schiphol airport

Dutch military police on Friday shot and wounded a man armed with a knife, who burst into their office at Amsterdam’s busy Schiphol airport.

“This afternoon a man came into the office of the Marechaussee (military police) here at Schiphol and threatened my colleagues with a knife,” said police spokesman Dennis Muller. “He was shot in the leg and taken to hospital in Amsterdam.”

The incident triggered panic on the airport’s vast plaza, which is criss-crossed by thousands of people every day making their way to and from the departures and arrivals halls.

A worker at a fast food shop told AFP she saw a man “waving a knife around” before hearing a single shot.

At least one dead as 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits off Java, Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck the island of Java in Indonesia, the US Geological Survey said on Friday, with authorities reporting at least one death and damage to buildings.

The quake - located at a depth of 92km, about 52km south-west of Tasikmalaya - was felt in the capital Jakarta, about 300km from the epicentre, as well as several other towns on Java. The quake swayed buildings for several seconds in Jakarta.

National disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at least one person had been killed, several homes damaged and a hospital evacuated.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancee, Meghan Markle, will marry on Saturday May 19, his office Kensington Palace announced.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, who stars in the US TV legal drama Suits, announced their engagement last month with the marriage to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Harry’s 91-year-old grandmother, Elizabeth, will attend the ceremony. However, the date they have chosen clashes with English soccer’s FA Cup final which is usually attended by Harry’s elder brother Prince William who, as president of the Football Association, awards the trophy to the winners.

Football: Guardiola eyes defensive reinforcement for Man City in January

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to bolster his defensive ranks in January but is only interested in a long-term solution to the club's current shortage at the back.

Guardiola has four senior centre backs in his squad - John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany and Eliaquim Mangala. Stones, however, is currently out with a hamstring injury and Kompany missed Wednesday's win over Swansea City with a minor muscle problem.

British media reports have said City are targeting Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, while Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez has also been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Chef Mario Batali fired from The Chew after sex harassment accusations

ABC Television Network said on Friday that it fired celebrity chef Mario Batali from its daytime cooking show, The Chew, after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Online food trade publication Eater New York reported on Monday that four women, who were not identified, accused Batali of touching them inappropriately in a pattern of behaviour that spanned at least two decades. Three worked for the chef during their careers, according to Eater New York.

"Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew, a spokeswoman for ABC, a unit of Walt Disney, said in a statement.

