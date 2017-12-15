While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 15

Four children killed after train and school bus collide in France

At least four children were killed and 19 people injured, seven seriously, when a train crashed into a school bus at a level crossing in southern France.

The bus, which was carrying around 20 students from a local secondary school, was struck by the train in Millas, about 18km west of the city of Perpignan, close to the Spanish border.

France Bleu regional radio reported that the train ploughed into the rear of the bus and pictures posted on French media showed the bus had been severed in two.

The dead and critically injured were all travelling in the bus.

US regulators ditch net neutrality rules as legal battles loom

The US Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to repeal landmark 2015 rules aimed at ensuring a free and open Internet, setting up a court fight over a move that could recast the digital landscape.

The approval of FCC chairman Ajit Pai’s proposal marked a victory for Internet service providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon Communications and hands them power over what content consumers can access.

Democrats, Hollywood and companies like Google parent Alphabet and Facebook had urged Pai, a Republican appointed by US President Donald Trump, to keep the Obama-era rules barring service providers from blocking, slowing access to, or charging more for, certain content.

As Zika virus babies become toddlers, some can't see, walk or talk

As the first babies born with brain damage from the Zika epidemic become two-year-olds, the most severely affected are falling further behind in their development and will require a lifetime of care, according to a study published on Thursday by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, the first to comprehensively assess some of the oldest Zika babies in Brazil, focused on 15 of the most disabled children born with abnormally small heads, a condition called microcephaly.

At about 22 months old, these children had the cognitive and physical development of babies younger than six months. They could not sit up or chew, and they had virtually no language.

Meghan Markle adds sparkle to British royal Christmas

Meghan Markle is to become the first fiancee invited to spend Christmas with the British royal family - a move hailed on Thursday as a sea change in the monarchy's traditionalist attitude.

Prince Harry's bride-to-be will join the royals at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II's private estate in Norfolk, eastern England, where the royals traditionally spend their winter break.

The US actress, 36, will have to get used to the royal family's quirky Christmas traditions - but commentators said the fact she has been invited at all shows the confidence they have in her.

Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock confesses sexual misdeeds

For weeks, women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against powerful men. Now, one man has gone against the grain and admitted his own long history of sexual misconduct against his classmates, co-workers and his two wives.

Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock, who wrote that he "built a career on finding the truth," shared a detailed account of his misconduct stretching back to his college days in a confessional blog post that he tweeted with the note, "I am Part of the Problem."

The message came just months after he sold his documentary Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! to YouTube Red for US$3.5 million (S$4.7 million), according to Deadline. Spurlock also has a forthcoming docu-series entitled Cultureshock on A&E, set to premiere in 2018.

