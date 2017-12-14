While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 14

Salma Hayek details harrowing ordeal by 'monster' Weinstein

A-lister Salma Hayek on Wednesday (Dec 13) joined the scores of actresses to accuse Harvey Weinstein, alleging that the fallen Hollywood mogul sexually harassed her, subjected her to escalating rage and once threatened to kill her.

"For years, he was my monster," the Mexican-born star wrote in an essay published in The New York Times, detailing the torturous production of the 2002 movie Frida that eventually earned Hayek an Oscar nomination for best actress.

After reaching a deal for Weinstein to pay for the rights to the movie that would eventually catapult her to household fame, the now 51-year-old actress and producer said it became "my turn to say no."

After Grenfell fire, same builders rehired to replace dangerous cladding, Reuters finds

Some building companies that installed dangerous cladding on social housing blocks across Britain are now winning new contracts following the Grenfell Tower blaze to remove their original work and install panels that can pass safety tests, a Reuters review shows.

The safety of high-rise buildings has come under scrutiny since the Grenfell disaster in June which killed 71 people. The British government, which ordered a series of tests to establish which types of cladding panels met fire safety rules, said those on the London tower block did not comply.

A Reuters review identified 65 other towers with cladding of a type that was approved by local building inspectors, but which government tests found did not comply with the statutory regulations. The towers were clad by major builders including French groups Engie and Bouygues, and Britain's Galliford Try, Forrest, Wates Group, Rydon Group and Willmott Dixon.

US judge orders accused New York bomber detained ahead of trial

The Bangladeshi man accused of attempting a suicide bombing in a busy New York City commuter hub will remain in federal custody while he awaits trial on charges that include supporting a foreign terrorist organization, a judge ruled on Wednesday (Dec 13).

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old supporter of the Islamic State militant group, appeared by video for a brief hearing from his bed in Bellevue Hospital, where he was recovering from injuries he suffered when his homemade bomb ignited but failed to detonate on Monday.

Ullah was covered with a white blanket and remained largely expressionless as Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker told him that he had a right to an attorney and did not have to make any statements.

France proposes age-of-consent rule for Facebook users

All French children under the age of 16 will have to seek parental approval to open an account on Facebook or any other social network under draft legislation presented on Wednesday (Dec 13).

The requirement is part of a French bill that seeks to adapt data privacy regulations and improve access to the information internet companies gather, store and in many cases sell to other firms about people's online activity.

"Joining Facebook will involve parental authorisation for minors aged under 16," Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet told reporters.

Football: FA gives United, City more time to explain bust-up

The Football Association on Wednesday (Dec 13) gave Manchester United and Manchester City extra time to explain the ugly post-match scenes at Old Trafford following victory for Pep Guardiola's team.

Runaway Premier League leaders City opened an 11-point gap over second-placed United with their 2-1 win on Sunday.

Victory sparked mass celebrations from City. United are understood to have taken exception to how their visitors conducted themselves in and around the dressing room area.

