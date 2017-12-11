While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 11

Netanyahu faces pressure in Europe amid Jerusalem protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began a trip to Europe on Sunday (Dec 10) facing widespread criticism of the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state and pressure to engage in the peace process.

In his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, he was urged to re-engage with the Palestinians to build goodwill following widespread protests over the capital move.

Speaking alongside Netanyahu after a working lunch, Macron again condemned the unilateral decision on Jerusalem last week by US President Donald Trump as "contrary to international law and dangerous for the peace process."

"I urged the prime minister to show courage in his dealings with the Palestinians to get us out of the current dead-end," Macron said after talks in Paris with the Israeli leader.

Nikki Haley: Women accusers should be heard, even if Trump is target

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Sunday (Dec 10) she believes any woman who has felt violated or mistreated by a man has every right to speak up, even if it is President Donald Trump they are accusing.

Accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior or misconduct have led to the resignations of three members of Congress this month. The growing wave of women reporting abuse or misconduct has brought down powerful men from Hollywood to Washington, from movie producer Harvey Weinstein to popular television personality Matt Lauer.

More than 10 women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct before he was president, and Trump, while filming a segment of the television programme Access Hollywood, said he has kissed and groped women.

Communist parties win majority in Nepal vote

An alliance of Nepal's former Maoist rebels and the main Communist party have won a majority of seats in parliamentary elections and are expected to form the next government, according to preliminary results from the election commission late Sunday (Dec 10).

The Communist CPN-UML and the Maoist Party look set for a landslide victory in the landmark polls that mark the end of the Himalayan nation's drawn-out transition to federal democracy 11 years after the end of a brutal civil war.

The leftist alliance has won 84 seats in the national parliament and leads in a further 31, securing a majority.

After bitcoin's wild week, traders brace for futures launch

The newest way to bet on bitcoin will arrive on Sunday (Dec 10), when futures of the cryptocurrency that has taken Wall Street by a storm begin trading.

The first bitcoin future trades are set to kick off at 6 pm EST (7am Singapore time) on CBOE Global Markets Inc's CBOE Futures Exchange.

This has given an extra kick to the cryptocurrency's scorching run this year. Bitcoin's price soared so far this month, but it has made sharp moves in both directions in recent days, falling by almost a fifth on Friday after surging more than 40 per cent in the previous 48 hours.

Football: Leaders Manchester City beat United; Liverpool held by Everton

Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford to go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday (Dec 10) while Liverpool and Everton drew 1-1 in a snowswept Merseyside derby at Anfield.

City’s victory marked the first time a team have won 14 consecutive English top-flight games in the same season and ended United’s run of 40 home games unbeaten in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead in the 43rd minute through David Silva but poor defending allowed United to hit back immediately with Marcus Rashford grabbing an equaliser before the break.

