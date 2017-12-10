While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 10

UN envoy tells North Korea of urgent need to open channels to cut conflict risk

The United Nations political affairs chief told senior North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang this week that there was an "urgent need to prevent miscalculations and open channels to reduce the risks of conflict," the world body said.

Jeffrey Feltman, the highest-level UN official to visit North Korea since 2012, met with Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and Vice-Minister Pak Myong Guk, the United Nations said in a statement on Saturday after Feltman arrived back in Beijing.

Feltman emphasised the need for the full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and that the international community was committed to achieving a peaceful solution.

"He also said there can only be a diplomatic solution to the situation, achieved through a process of sincere dialogue. Time is of the essence," the United Nations said. "They... agreed that the current situation was the most tense and dangerous peace and security issue in the world today."

Palestinian President to shun Pence over Jerusalem move

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will refuse to meet US Vice-President Mike Pence later this month following Washington’s controversial policy shift on Jerusalem, an aide said on Saturday, as protests gripped the Palestinian territories for a third straight day.

Retaliatory Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip killed two Hamas militants as unrest simmered over President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday.

“There will be no meeting with the vice-president of America in Palestine,” Abbas’ diplomatic adviser told AFP. “The United States has crossed all the red lines with the Jerusalem decision.”

Egypt archaeologists discover mummy in Luxor

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a mummy in one of two previously unexplored tombs across the Nile from the southern city of Luxor, the antiquities ministry said.

The tombs were found in the 1990s by German archaeologist Frederica Kampp, though she had only reached the entrance gate "but never entered", the ministry said.

Since Kampp's discovery, "both tombs were left untouched" until an Egyptian archaeological mission started work.

Football: Conte throws in towel as Kane sparks Spurs

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte declared his side’s Premier League title defence over after Marko Arnautovic’s goal condemned the champions to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham United.

Chelsea’s defeat, their first in eight league games, left them 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who visit second-placed Manchester United in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

“We have to consider that this is the fourth game we’ve lost in 16 games,” Conte told Sky Sports at the London Stadium. “In my previous experience, it won’t be possible to fight for the title. With four defeats in 16 games, we must have another target.”

Shawn Mendes melts hearts at first Singapore concert

It might have been his first time in Singapore, but the warm reception he received from the legion of screaming teenage girls on Saturday night will probably keep Shawn Mendes coming back for more.

The deafening screams continued throughout the 90-minute set as he played to a sold-out crowd of more than 5,000.

Though he may be all of 19, the Canadian pop star worked the crowd like a seasoned showman on every song, be it on the heartfelt A Little Too Much, or the higher energy tracks such as concert opener There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back.

