While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 9

Trump says North Korea will be met with 'fire and fury' if it threatens US

US President Donald Trump warned North Korea it would be met with “fire and fury” if it threatens the United States.

Earlier, Pyongyang said it was ready to give Washington a “severe lesson” with its strategic nuclear force in response to any US military action.

Washington has warned it is ready to use force if need be to stop North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes but that it prefers global diplomatic action, including sanctions.

The consequences of any US strike would potentially be catastrophic for South Koreans, Japanese and US military personnel within range of North Korean retaliatory strikes.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Trump told reporters at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

READ MORE HERE

Seven dead as quake strikes in remote part of China’s Sichuan province

An earthquake measuring 6.5 in magnitude struck a remote and mountainous part of the southwestern province of Sichuan on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, killing seven people and trapping 100 tourists in a popular scenic spot.

The quake hit a sparsely populated area 200km west-northwest of the city of Guangyuan at a depth of 10km, the USGS said. It had earlier put the quake at magnitude 6.6 and 32km deep.

State television said seven people had been killed and 88 were injured, 21 of them seriously. The official People’s Daily said five of the dead were tourists.

READ MORE HERE

US plane passenger foils text message plot to molest children

Impromptu detective work by a woman on an airline flight resulted in the arrest of another passenger whose text messages about sexually abusing children she photographed and gave to police, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Michael Kellar of Tacoma, Washington, will be charged with conspiring to make child pornography, prosecutors said, after he exchanged the explicit messages with a woman he met a year ago on a dating website.

He sent the messages to Gail Lynn Burnworth, also of Tacoma, while he was flying from Seattle to San Jose, California, on July 31, according to a criminal complaint. The woman behind Kellar became alarmed as she could see the couple describe sexually abusing two children in Burnworth's care.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Real Madrid see off United to win European Super Cup

Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1 to lift the European Super Cup for the fourth time as they became the first team to retain the trophy since AC Milan in 1990.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro struck the opener with a left-foot strike midway through the first half while Spain midfielder Isco consolidated Real’s advantage with a slick finish in the 52nd minute at the National Arena in Skopje, Macedonia.

United’s new striker Romelu Lukaku got his first competitive goal for the club to reduce the deficit just past the hour with a simple finish on the rebound in the annual showdown between the European champions and Europa League holders.

READ MORE HERE

Taylor Swift’s trial lawyer accuses DJ of seeking money, fame

Taylor Swift’s attorney accused a Colorado DJ of seeking money and fame by targeting his client with a lawsuit, as the pop star sat in the Denver courtroom watching the proceedings.

Swift, 27, has said that David Mueller, 55, fondled her four years ago during a photo shoot before a concert in Denver.

She alleges that Mueller slipped his hand under her dress and grabbed her bare buttocks as the two posed during a meet-and-greet session before a June 2013 concert in Denver.

“It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life,” Swift said in a deposition.

READ MORE HERE