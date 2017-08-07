While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 7

Presidential candidate Halimah Yacob hopes to continue living in Yishun HDB flat if elected

Madam Halimah Yacob, 62, hopes to continue living in her five-room Housing Board flat even if she is elected president.

The Speaker of Parliament, who on Sunday night (Aug 6) announced that she will run in the upcoming presidential election, said she is very comfortable in her flat in Yishun, where she has lived for more than 30 years.

She said: "I don't see why I can't continue, unless of course there are other considerations like security, for instance. Because I know it can be quite a nightmare to ensure security in public housing."

282 hot spots detected across Indonesia

Indonesian satellites on Sunday (Aug 6) morning picked up 282 hot spots - believed to be the highest number across the country this year - as the dry season continues.

The worst hit province was West Kalimantan, where more than half of the hot spots were detected, said National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesman, Dr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, as he released the figures yesterday (Aug 6) evening.

Five districts in the province - Kubu Raya, Ketapang, Sekadau, Melawi and Bengkayang - have declared a state of emergency to enable local authorities to access central government support, including military assistance, to put out the fires.

Mike Pence denounces suggestion he is eyeing 2020 US presidential bid

US Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday (Aug 6) denied that he is preparing for a presidential election run in 2020, saying the suggestion is "disgraceful and offensive".

Pence was responding to a New York Times report that some Republicans were moving to form a "shadow campaign" as though President Donald Trump were not involved. It said multiple advisers to Pence "have already intimated to party donors that he would plan to run if Mr. Trump did not".

The report said Pence had not only kept a full political calendar but also had created his own independent power base, including a political fund-raising group called the "Great America Committee". But Pence called the article "fake news" and said his entire team was focused on advancing Trump's agenda and seeing him re-elected in 2020.

Golf: South Korea's Kim In-Kyung buries major demons to win Women's British Open

Kim In-Kyung finally put her major heartbreak behind her with a final round 71 and a two-shot victory in the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns on Sunday (May 6).

The South Korean famously threw away the 2012 ANA Inspiration when she missed a one-foot putt at the final hole.

But that is now all forgotten for the newest major champion.

Golf: Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shoots 61, romps to five-stroke victory at Bridgestone

Hideki Matsuyama turned the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational into a one-man exhibition as he romped to a five-stroke victory in Akron, Ohio on Sunday.

Starting the day two strokes from the lead, Matsuyama never looked back after a 60-foot eagle at the par-five second, adding seven birdies for a nine-under-par 61 which matched the course record at Firestone Country Club.

The Japanese world number three finished at 16-under 264, while American Zach Johnson (68) claimed second on 11 under, with compatriot Charley Hoffman (66) another shot back in third.

