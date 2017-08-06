While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 6

UN Security Council unanimously adopts tougher sanctions on North Korea

The UN Security Council unanimously backed a US-drafted resolution that significantly strengthened sanctions on North Korea, with a ban on exports aimed at depriving Pyongyang of US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) in annual revenue.

The sweeping measures were the first of that scope to be imposed on North Korea since US President Donald Trump took office and highlighted China’s willingness to punish its Pyongyang ally.

The resolution bans all exports of coal, iron and iron ore, lead and lead ore, as well as fish and seafood by the cash-starved state – stripping North Korea of a third of its export earnings estimated at US$3 billion a year.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the council that the stiffer measures brought the penalty imposed on North Korea for its ballistic missile tests “to a whole new level” and that the council had put leader Kim Jong-Un “on notice.” “This is the most stringent set of sanctions on any country in a generation,” Haley said.

If fully implemented by China and Russia, North Korea’s main economic partners, the measures would tighten the vice around Pyongyang as it seeks to develop its military programmes.

Man arrested over British model kidnapped in Italy

A British model was drugged and abducted for a week in Italy last month by a British-based Pole who allegedly tried to auction her off as a sex slave on the dark web, Italian police said on Saturday.

The unidentified 20-year-old was injected in the arm with the tranquiliser ketamine after going to what was a fake photo shoot at a venue near Milan's central station on July 11.

Her kidnapper and an accomplice allegedly stripped, photographed and bound the woman before driving her in the boot of a car from Milan to a country house in the tiny village of Borgial in the northwestern region of Piedmont.

Chinese tourists arrested after Hitler salutes in Germany

German police on Saturday arrested two Chinese tourists for making illegal "Heil Hitler" salutes in front of the historic Reichstag building that houses the German parliament.

Berlin police officers say they detained the two men, aged 36 and 49, after they were seen striking the Nazi-era pose and photographing each other with their mobile phones.

Germany has strict laws on hate speech and symbols linked to Hitler and the Nazis, who ruled between 1933 and 1945.

Athletics: Gatlin stuns Bolt to win world 100m title

Justin Gatlin ruined Usain Bolt’s farewell party when the 35-year-old American won the world 100 metres title, beating the Jamaican superstar into third and sparking a chorus of boos from a London crowd unhappy with his doping past.

What was meant to be a glorious celebration of the departure of the sport’s greatest showman turned into a condemnation of its biggest pantomime villain as Gatlin, twice banned for drug offences, rolled back the years to win a second world title 12 years after his first and 13 after claiming Olympic 100m gold.

As so often before Bolt made a terrible start but this time he could not make it up as Christian Coleman, the 21-year-old American who beat him in the semi-finals, looked set for victory. But Gatlin, who stumbled at the death to lose the 2015 world final by a hundredth of a second to Bolt, on this occasion timed his surge and dip to perfection to win in 9.92 seconds.

Football: Neymar pledges ‘lots of trophies’ to PSG fans

Brazil superstar Neymar received a hero’s welcome from the Paris Saint-Germain faithful as he vowed to win “lots of trophies” following his world record transfer.

The 25-year-old was presented to fans at the club’s Parc des Princes stadium ahead of their opening Ligue 1 match of the new campaign against Amiens.

“Thank you! I’m very happy, I’m delighted to be here for this new challenge,” said Neymar as fireworks went off around him and fans chanted his name over and again. “I want to win lots of trophies with you and I need your support to win these trophies,” added the former Barcelona and Santos star.

