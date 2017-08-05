While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 5

US vows crackdown on ‘staggering’ number of leaks

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed to crack down on government employees who leak classified or sensitive information, after a spate of revelations in the media – many of them unfavourable – about the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly fumed about “illegal leaks” and even lashed out publicly at Sessions for taking what he called a “very weak” position on the issue.

Under pressure, and with some saying his job could be on the line, Sessions responded. “I strongly agree with the President and condemn in the strongest terms the staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country,” Sessions told a press conference.

Four people have already been charged with “unlawfully disclosing” classified material or concealing contacts with federal officers, he said.

“We are taking a stand. This culture of leaking must stop,” he said, adding that “we will not allow rogue anonymous sources with security clearances to sell out our country.”

Donald Trump begins 17-day vacation as troubles brew in Washington

Donald Trump, who once asked "what's the point" of vacations and often admonished his presidential predecessor for taking them while in office, embarked on a 17-day holiday to one of his golf resorts.

As he headed to Bedminster, New Jersey for an extended break, the President leaves behind a capital grappling with a Russia scandal and buffeted by extraordinary leaks from government officials. He has also failed to seize any major legislative victories in his first seven months in office, and is at odds with several Republican lawmakers on multiple fronts.

The White House said Trump's Bedminster stay would be a "working vacation," and cited scheduled upgrades of the West Wing's creaky heating and cooling system during the steamy Washington summer as a reason why Trump was leaving town.

Thieves strip 'Space Invader' mosaics from Paris walls

Thieves pretending to be Paris city workers have in the past few days stripped the French capital's walls of pixellated works from French urban artist Invader, the city said on Friday.

A spokeswoman said "more than a dozen pieces" from the artist have been torn from walls all around the city.

Invader, whose real name or identity is unknown, produces pixellated works using bathroom tiles that hark back stylistically to early video games such as the 1978 "Space Invaders". Some of his "invasions" have resulted in him being questioned by police, but copies of his works have often sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Athletics: Brilliant Farah wins 10,000m

Britain's Mo Farah won his third world 10,000 metres title with a fantastic performance in front of his own adoring fans in London.

The multiple world and Olympic champion held off a determined assault from a group of Africans who forced the pace from the start.

Farah stayed with them and survived two stumbles on a blistering final lap before delivering the trademark surge that nobody in the world can live with. He finished clear in 26 minutes 49.51 seconds - the fastest time in the world this year.

Athletics: Bolt made to work, Gatlin jeered

Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt overcame a "very bad" start to successfully kick off the defence of his world 100m title on Friday, but American arch-rival Justin Gatlin was jeered by the British public.

Bolt, seeking a 12th world title in his swansong season, found himself fifth halfway into the blue riband event before putting on the afterburners to win his heat in 10.07 seconds.

"That was very bad," Bolt said. "I stumbled coming out of blocks, I'm not fond of these blocks. I think they're the worst ones I've ever experienced."

