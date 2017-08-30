While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 30

Donald Trump vows full response to Harvey’s ‘epic’ flooding in Texas

US President Donald Trump arrived in Texas to survey the damage of Tropical Storm Harvey, the biggest natural disaster of his tenure, as record-setting rainfall lashed Houston and tens of thousands of people fled flooded homes.

The slow-moving storm has brought catastrophic flooding to Texas, killing at least 11 people and paralysing Houston, the fourth most-populous US city.

City officials were preparing to shelter up to 19,000 people, with thousands more expected to flee the area as the flooding entered its fourth day.

A wide swathe of Houston and its surrounding suburbs were under water and forecasters warned the rain would continue through Thursday, stressing the dams and drainage systems that protect the low-lying US energy hub.

Trump later spoke to a crowd of people affected by the storm. “This storm, it’s epic what happened. But you know what, it happened in Texas and Texas can handle anything,” Trump said, before waving a Texas state flag over the crowd, standing on a stepladder near a fire truck.

Melania Trump makes waves with 'storm stilettos'

First Lady Melania Trump is making waves... for her flood fashion. The former model is always elegantly turned out and perfectly coiffed, and Tuesday was no exception as she left the White House with her president husband for storm-ravaged Texas.

Trump was photographed walking across the White House lawn in sky-high stiletto pumps, part of an outfit that included tailored capri pants, an army green bomber jacket with ruched sleeves and aviator sunglasses.

"Melania over here looking like Flood Watch Barbie," writer Maria Del Russo tweeted.

London station evacuated briefly after small explosion caused by e-cigarette

British police evacuated London's Euston station after a small explosion, most probably caused by an e-cigarette in a bag, prompted a lock-down and sent dozens of armed officers racing to the scene.

Britain is on high alert after a series of militant attacks in London and Manchester this year that have killed 36 people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Liverpool airport was evacuated and passengers kept on their planes while a bomb disposal team dealt with a suspicious package. It soon returned to "business as usual", a spokesman said.

Taylor Swift's new music video makes biggest YouTube debut ever

Taylor Swift's vengeful new music video Look What You Made Me Do, is smashing records on YouTube, garnering more than 43 million views in its first 24 hours of release.

YouTube said on Tuesday it was the biggest debut of any video in YouTube history, beating the 36-million mark set by South Korean singer Psy's Gentleman for that time frame in 2013.

Look What You Made Me Do, in which Swift takes aim at those who have attacked her professionally and personally in the last 10 years, has been heavily scrutinised by fans and entertainment media since it was premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday.

Tennis: Osaka knocks defending champion Kerber out of US Open

Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka sent defending champion Angelique Kerber crashing out of the US Open first round on Tuesday, bringing a rare bright spot to a rain-lashed day at Flushing Meadows.

As players ran for cover off the outside courts, Osaka’s big-hitting game and love of the big occasion thrived under the roof of the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

The world number 46, born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother, won 6-3, 6-1 as sixth seed Kerber became the first US Open women’s defending champion to lose in the first round since Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2005.

