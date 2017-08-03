While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 3

Donald Trump signs Russia sanctions law, but slams it as ‘flawed’

US President Donald Trump grudgingly signed into law new sanctions against Russia, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.

Congress overwhelmingly approved the legislation last week, passing a measure that conflicts with the Republican president’s desire to improve relations with Moscow.

While Trump signed the Bill, he criticised it as infringing on his powers to shape foreign policy and said he could make “far better deals” with governments than Congress can.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called the sanctions tantamount to a “full-scale trade war,” adding in a Facebook post that they showed the Trump administration had demonstrated “utter powerlessness.”

“The hope that our relations with the new American administration would improve is finished,” he wrote. The new law allows Congress to stop any effort by Trump to ease sanctions on Russia.

Donald Trump and US senators seek to slash legal immigration

After a crackdown on illegal immigration that has sharply reduced the number of unauthorised border crossings from Mexico, US President Donald Trump is now turning his attention to reducing the number of legal immigrants in the country.

The White House is throwing its support behind a Bill developed by Republican senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia that would cut legal immigration by 50 per cent over 10 years by reducing the kinds of relatives immigrants can bring into the country.

But the legislation faces an uphill climb to get through Congress where some senior Republicans back comprehensive immigration reform, not a tough crackdown.

Man, 56, and girl, eight, killed as plane lands on packed Portugal beach

A light plane made an emergency landing on a packed beach near Lisbon on Wednesday, killing a man and an eight-year-old girl who were sunbathing, authorities said.

Hundreds of people were on the Sao Joao de Caparica beach about 20km south of Lisbon at the time and witnesses told cable news station SIC Noticias that people ran to avoid the plane.

The two pilots of the plane were not injured and are being questioned.

Much of South Asia could be too hot to live in by 2100, say scientists

Climate change could make much of South Asia - home to a fifth of the world's population - too hot for human survival by the end of this century, scientists warned.

If climate change continues at its current pace, deadly heatwaves beginning in the next few decades will strike parts of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to a study based on computer simulations by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Key agricultural areas in the Indus and Ganges river basins will be particularly hard-hit, reducing crop yields and increasing hunger in some of the world's most densely populated regions, researchers said.

Football: 'I love you' - Messi bids farewell to Neymar on Instagram

Lionel Messi bid farewell to Neymar on Instagram after the Brazilian striker told him and other Barcelona teammates he was leaving, saying it was a "huge pleasure" to have played with him.

The Catalan club confirmed on Wednesday that Neymar wanted to leave after weeks of intense speculation, taking the 25-year-old closer to a potential world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"It was a huge pleasure having shared all those years with you, my friend @neymarjr," Messi wrote on Instagram next to a montage of pictures of both football stars high-fiving, embracing or laughing. "I wish you lots of luck in this new stage in your life. See you soon tkm," he added. "Tkm" stands for "te quiero mucho" (I love you loads).

