While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 29

North Korea missile passes over northern Japan, breaks into 3 pieces and falls into waters off Hokkaido: NHK

North Korea fired a missile that passed over northern Japan early on Tuesday, the Japanese government said.

The government's J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions, but public broadcaster NHK said there was no sign of damage.NHK reported that the Missile broke into three pieces and fell into the waters off Japan's Hokkaido.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he would do all in his power to protect the Japanese public

Beseiged Houston braces for more flooding, as 30,000 people expected to seek shelter

The historic flooding that Tropical Storm Harvey unleashed on Houston will likely worsen as federal engineers release water from overflowing reservoirs to keep it from jumping dams and surging uncontrollably into the homes they protect, officials said on Monday (Aug 28).

Some 30,000 residents of the nation's fourth-largest city were expected to be left temporarily homeless by Harvey, which became the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in more than 50 years when it came ashore on Friday near Corpus Christi, about 354 km south of Houston.

Stunned families surveyed the wreckage of destroyed homes along the nearby coast and roads that were not flooded were clogged with debris. Death estimates vary, but at least two people have been confirmed killed by the storm.

READ MORE HERE

India's 'godmen' grow in clout, fill void left by state

Days before his conviction for rape, Indian spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh launched a month of lavish birthday celebrations, waiting on a stage at his cult's vast compound to be greeted by politicians donating tens of thousands of dollars to his organisation.

Singh, whose conviction on Aug 25 for raping two women sparked riots by his followers that killed 38 people, exemplifies the power - and controversy - of a band of so-called "godmen" whose stature is growing in modern-day India.

A movie star, singer and cult leader with a penchant for all things bling, Singh commands the support of large numbers of mostly poorer people in northern India.

READ MORE HERE

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan welcome second daughter in Facebook post

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife welcomed their second daughter - August - to the world on Monday (Aug 28) with a post on the leading social network.

As they did with after the birth of their first daughter, Maxima, in late 2015, the couple wrote the girl a letter, but this one spoke of reveling in the wonder of childhood instead of visions of a better world on the horizon.

You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future," said the letter signed by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan.

READ MORE HERE

France gets First Dog, as President Emmanuel Macron adopts labrador mix Nemo

French President Emmanuel Macron, faced with tumbling popularity ratings, turned on Monday to a new aide: Nemo, a young dog adopted from a rescue shelter.

In keeping with time-honoured French presidential tradition, the 39-year-old president and his wife Brigitte adopted the black labrador-griffon mix at the weekend. They named him Nemo after the captain in Jules Verne's science fiction classic, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea.

Nemo - who is aged between one and two and was adopted from a shelter for abandoned dogs - was glimpsed on Monday (Aug 28) scampering around the Elysee Palace in a red collar, under the watchful eye of footmen in frock coats.

READ MORE HERE