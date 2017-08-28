While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 28

Crews rescue thousands as historic floods from Harvey drown Houston

Emergency crews raced to pull people from cars and homes as flood waters rose across southeast Texas on Sunday (Aug 27), rescuing more than 1,000 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey pounded the region.

Harvey came ashore late Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years and has killed at least two people. The death toll is expected to rise as the storm lashes the US state for days, triggering more floods, tidal surges and tornadoes.

Harvey has caused chest-deep flooding on some streets in Houston as rivers and channels overflow their banks. After up to 76 cms of rain in some parts of the fourth most-populous U.S. city, the storm is expected to dump 30-63 cms over the next few days, the National Weather Service forecast. The total could reach 50 inches in some coastal areas of Texas by the end of the week, or the average rainfall for an entire year.

Second storm hits Hong Kong and Macau amid typhoon recovery

A powerful storm lashed Hong Kong and Macau on Sunday (Aug 27), just days after a punishing typhoon swept through the region and claimed at least 18 lives.

Both cities raised a Typhoon 8 signal - the third-highest warning level - early Sunday as severe tropical storm "Pakhar" made landfall in the region, where emergency workers were still battling to repair Wednesday's damage.

A total of 206 flights were cancelled and another 471 delayed because of the latest storm, while 44 flights had to divert, Hong Kong's Airport Authority said. Cathay Pacific, the city's flagship, said "cancellations, diversions and severe delays" were expected.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson slams North Korea missile test but still seeks talks

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared Sunday (Aug 27) that North Korea's latest missile test was a "provocative act" but said he still hopes to persuade Pyongyang to come to the negotiating table.

Earlier this month, Washington's top diplomat suggested a diplomatic opening might be close after North Korea reacted to a new round of United Nations sanctions with what he termed "some level of restraint".

And on Tuesday US President Donald Trump seized upon the lack of immediate North Korean missile tests as evidence that the country's leader Kim Jong-Un "is starting to respect us".

Badminton: Denmark's Axelsen beats China's Lin; Japan's Okuhara defeats India's Sindhu

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen fulfilled a childhood dream by beating the legendary Lin Dan in straight games to claim the men's singles gold at the World Championships in Glasgow on Sunday.

At 33, Lin was going for a record sixth title, but he had to settle for second-best after a 20-22, 16-21 defeat. He had a game point at 20-19 up in the first game, but always trailed in the second.

In a superb women's singles final, Nozomi Okuhara became the first Japanese player to win a world gold singles medal with a stunning 21-19, 20-22, 22-20 victory over India's Pusarla V Sindhu.

Football: Dazzling Liverpool rout Wenger's sorry Arsenal 4-0

Arsenal's early-season problems mounted at Anfield on Sunday after they were condemned to a miserable 4-0 defeat by Jurgen Klopp's rampant Liverpool.

Not even the return of Alexis Sanchez could inspire Arsene Wenger's side as they fell to goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

Salah's third goal, after 57 minutes, summed up Liverpool's mastery of the opposition as Arsenal managed to concede from an attacking corner.

