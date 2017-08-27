While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 27

One dead in Texas after Harvey wreaks havoc, more floods feared

Hurricane Harvey left a deadly trail of devastation on Saturday in Texas, as officials warned of “catastrophic” flooding and said that recovering from the most powerful storm to hit the United States in more than a decade could take years.

After tens of thousands of people fled its impending onslaught, Harvey flattened buildings and severed power across a huge section of the Gulf Coast, which is home to some of the country’s most important oil refineries.

While only one person was known to have died thus far, officials said they feared the worst was yet to come, with torrential rains likely to inundate Texas for several days.

Harvey made landfall late on Friday as a Category Four hurricane, pummeling the small town of Rockport outside Corpus Christi with sustained winds of 215kmh.

In the early hours of Saturday (US time), Harvey lost strength as it moved inland and was downgraded to tropical storm status at mid-day. But meteorologists said a vast area would face potentially devastating floods over the coming days, while some communities were hit by localised tornados.

Topless activists parade through New York

Activists paraded shirtless through the streets of New York on Saturday, flashing their chests to celebrate the 10th annual GoTopless Day Parade.

Walking to the beat of drums in a carnival-style atmosphere, dozens of men and women embarked on 1.6km march from Columbus Circle to Bryant Park for the event, which this year falls on Women's Equality Day.

"I wouldn't miss this for the world," said Rebecca Barwick, 35, who travelled up from Virginia and works in the federal government. "It's important to send a message. These are our bodies. They should not be policed any other way than men's. Men walk around like this all the time, so why is it such a big deal?"

Football: Aguero assault claim dropped

A complaint to police by a Bournemouth steward who alleged he had been assaulted by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been withdrawn, the club said on Saturday.

Dorset Police launched an investigation after the allegation by the steward following chaotic scenes at the end of the sides’ Premier League game at the Vitality Stadium.

City’s Raheem Sterling scored the winner in stoppage time and was sent off for a second yellow card because of his celebrations as supporters spilled on to the pitch, forcing stewards and police to intervene.

Tennis: Andy Murray pulls out of US Open, may miss rest of season

Britain’s world number two Andy Murray pulled out of the US Open on Saturday, citing a hip injury.

The Scot, who had not played since Wimbledon, said he had tried everything to be fit for the final grand slam of the year, which starts on Monday.

“I tried obviously resting, rehabbing to try and get myself ready here,” an emotional Murray told a news conference at Flushing Meadows. “I was actually practising OK the last few days but it’s too sore for me to win the tournament, and ultimately that’s what I was here to try and do.”

Manchester United subs Rashford, Fellaini sink Leicester

Manchester United made it three wins out three as substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini gave them a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday to send them clear at the top of the Premier League.

It had threatened to be a frustrating afternoon for Jose Mourinho's side, who dominated but failed to find a way past Kasper Schmeichel until Rashford struck in the 70th minute.

Last season, United drew 10 games at Old Trafford, often being frustrated by the kind of deep-lying defence that Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare employed but they are now a different proposition.

