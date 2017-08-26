While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 26

Belgian soldiers shoot dead knife attacker in Brussels

Belgian soldiers shot dead a man in the centre of Brussels on Friday evening after he came at them with a knife shouting Allahu Akbar (God is great), in a case authorities are treating as a terrorist attack.

The man, a 30-year-old Belgian of Somali origin, died after being rushed to hospital.

The soldiers were not seriously hurt in the attack; one had a facial wound and the other’s hand was wounded.

Prosecutors said the man, who was not known for terrorist activities, had twice shouted Allahu Akbar during the attack, which occurred at around 8.15pm local time (2.15am on Saturday, Singapore time) just outside the city’s central pedestrian zone while the soldiers were on patrol.

The case passed from local to federal prosecutors, who typically handle terrorist cases. A spokeswoman for the prosecution service said they were treating the case as one of attempted terrorist murder.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested after police attack outside Buckingham Palace

A man was arrested after attacking police with a knife on Friday evening outside Queen Elizabeth II’s Buckingham Palace residency in London, police said.

Two male police officers suffered minor injuries to their arms. Police did not say whether they were treating the attack as terrorism.

However, social media users reported that the attacker was armed with a sword, and posted videos of a fleet of police cars outside the palace, with the surrounding roads sealed off.

READ MORE HERE

$40,000 make-up bill causes blushes for France's Emmanuel Macron

He's only 39 and fresh-faced, but France's President Emmanuel Macron has run up a make-up bill of €26,000 (S$40,000) in his first 100 days in office, offering fresh ammunition to his critics.

The bill, revealed by Le Point magazine and confirmed by the presidency to AFP on Friday, was paid to a freelance make-up artist for work since the centrist took power in mid-May.

"While France is slaving away, Macron is spreading (the equivalent of) 23 times the minimum wage on his face," wrote far-right strategist Florian Philippot on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE

Taylor Swift takes aim at haters with Look What You Made Me Do

After a year in which she went through a high-profile breakup, a short-lived fling, celebrity feuds and a court battle, Taylor Swift is coming for her haters with a mad, bad, edgy new single.

Swift released Look What You Made Me Do, a high-octane pop track in which she takes aim at unnamed subjects who have tried to bring her down, singing "Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours."

"The role you made me play of the fool, no I don't like you... But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time/ Honey I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time/ I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined/ I check it once and then I check it twice," Swift sings.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Federer could face Nadal in US Open semi-finals

World number one Rafael Nadal could face third-ranked Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the US Open under the draw unveiled on Friday.

Swiss star Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam champion who won this year's Wimbledon and Australian Open titles, has never faced Spanish legend Nadal on the New York hardcourts in the year's final Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal, a 15-time major champion who this year won his 10th French Open title, owns a 23-14 edge in his career rivalry with Federer, but the Swiss has won their past four meetings, including at this year's Australian Open final.

READ MORE HERE