While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 24

Donald Trump plans to meet scandal-hit Malaysian leader Najib Razak in September

US President Donald Trump plans to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is embroiled in a corruption scandal at home, on Sept 12 at the White House, the White House said.

The US Justice Department has been conducting a criminal probe of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a fund founded by Datuk Seri Najib Razak, which is facing money-laundering probes in at least six countries, including the United States, Switzerland and Singapore.

In civil lawsuits, the Justice Department has sought to seize a total of about US$1.7 billion (S$2.3 billion) in assets it says were bought with misappropriated 1MDB funds.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the plan for a meeting, said Mr Najib has been eager to emphasise his friendship with Trump at a time of US scrutiny over alleged corruption in the Malaysian administration.

The Journal quoted people close to Mr Najib as saying he would likely use the White House visit to try to play down the possibility of further investigations.

US First Lady thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending son Barron Trump

First Lady Melania Trump has thanked Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of her husband's former rival for the US presidency, on Twitter for coming to the defence of the Trumps' youngest son.

Clinton criticised the Daily Caller, a conservative news website, for publishing an article by its entertainment reporter criticising the clothes of 11-year-old Barron Trump.

The reporter wrote it was time the President's son "starts dressing the part" and ditches his T-shirts and shorts in favour of a blazer, shirt and tie with combed hair when in public.

ESPN pulls sportscaster Robert Lee from Virginia game because of his name

Trying to avoid controversy at all costs, ESPN has created a big one.

The US sports television network yanked Robert Lee as the announcer at a college football game because he has the same name as the Confederate general at the centre of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.

The sportscaster was supposed to cover the University of Virginia's season opening game in Charlottesville on Sept 2.

ESPN acknowledged it decided to have him announce another game instead "as the tragic events were unfolding in Charlottesville, simply because of the coincidence of his name".

Taylor Swift announces new album Reputation a week after court victory

Taylor Swift announced a new album entitled Reputation on Wednesday, just over a week after scoring a court victory at a high-profile groping trial in Colorado.

The singer made the announcement in a series of Instagram images, including a possible album cover featuring a black-and-white illustration of Swift with newspaper-style headlines overlapping part of her face.

The album will be released on Nov 10 and the first single will debut on Thursday.

Football: Liverpool qualify for Champions League group stage

Emre Can struck twice as Liverpool convincingly defeated Hoffenheim 4-2 at Anfield to reach the Champions League group phase for only the second time since 2010.

Germany midfielder Can found the net twice in the opening 21 minutes, either side of Mohamed Salah's first Anfield goal following his move from Roma, before substitute Mark Uth replied for the visitors.

Hoffenheim old boy Roberto Firmino netted a fourth goal in the second half and Sandro Wagner's late header proved anecdotal as Jurgen Klopp's men completed a 6-3 aggregate victory.

