While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 22

Spanish police track down, shoot dead Barcelona attack van driver

Spanish police on Monday (Aug 21) shot dead an Islamist militant who killed 13 people with a van in Barcelona last week, ending a five-day manhunt for the perpetrator of Spain's deadliest attack in over a decade.

Police said they tracked 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub to a rural area near Barcelona and shot him after he held up what looked like an explosives belt and shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest). The bomb squad used a robot to approach his body.

Abouyaaqoub had been on the run since Thursday evening, after he drove at high speed into throngs of strollers along Barcelona's most famous avenue, Las Ramblas. After fleeing the scene, he hijacked a car and fatally stabbed its driver.

Total solar eclipse mesmerises America

Emotional sky-gazers stood transfixed across North America Monday as the Sun vanished behind the Moon in a rare total eclipse that swept the continent coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Eclipse chasers and amateur star watchers alike converged in cities along the path of totality, a 113-kilometre wide swath cutting through 14 US states, where the Moon briefly blocked out all light from the Sun.

Festivals, rooftop parties, weddings, camping trips and astronomy meet-ups popped up nationwide for what NASA expected to be the most heavily photographed and documented eclipse in modern times, thanks to the era of social media.

US navy pauses operations after 10 sailors lost in collision off Singapore

The US Navy declared a worldwide pause in its operations on Monday after the latest in a series of accidents left ten sailors missing and five injured.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson ordered an "operational pause" to allow a "comprehensive review" of practices after the destroyer USS John McCain was hit by a merchant tanker off Singapore.

"As you know this is the second collision in three months and the last of a series of incidents in the Pacific theatre," Richardson said.

Duterte says there could have been abuses in Philippines' war on drugs after high schooler killed

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday (Aug 21) said there could have been abuses in his government's war on drugs and ordered the police to take custody of officers who were involved in the killing of a high school student last week.

In a hastily called news conference at the presidential palace, Duterte said he would not condone abuses and the police officers would have to face the consequences of their actions if that is the recommendation of a formal investigation.

"There is a possibility that in some of police incidents there could be abuses. I admit that," Duterte said. "These abusive police officers are destroying the credibility of the government," he added.

Football: Raheem Sterling rescue act spares 10-man Manchester City against Everton

Raheem Sterling came on to score an 82nd-minute equaliser as 10-man Manchester City rescued a 1-1 draw against Everton in their opening Premier League home game on Monday.

Wayne Rooney put Everton ahead with his 200th Premier League goal before City home debutant Kyle Walker was contentiously shown a second yellow card following a collision with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sterling, a half-time substitute, rewarded heavy City pressure by slamming in a late equaliser and Everton also finished with 10 men after Morgan Schneiderlin, too, was given a debatable second caution.

