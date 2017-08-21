While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 21

Man, 70, and daughter, 27, found dead at Pasir Ris block

A man was found dead at the foot of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris on Sunday (Aug 20), and a woman believed to be his daughter was later found lying motionless in a flat in the same block.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 560, Pasir Ris Street 51, at 1.30pm on Sunday.

A 70-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block. Investigations led to the finding of a 27-year-old woman in the same state in a flat on the second floor.

Police uncover gas arsenal at bomb factory as Barcelona mourns

Spanish police said Sunday (Aug 20) they had uncovered a cache of 120 gas canisters at a house believed to be the bomb-making factory of suspects in terror attacks that claimed 14 lives, as Barcelona mourned victims of the rampage.

The suspected extremists had been preparing bombs for "one or more attacks in Barcelona", regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters, revealing that traces of TATP explosive had also been found.

But the suspects accidentally caused an explosion at the house on the eve of Thursday's attack in Barcelona - an error that likely forced them to modify their plans.

Missing 7-year-old Australian boy confirmed killed in Barcelona rampage

A British-Australian boy aged seven who had been reported as missing by his grandfather was killed in the vehicle rampage in Barcelona, his family and Spanish officials said Sunday (Aug 20).

Julian Cadman was among 14 people killed in the twin assaults in Spain, according to Catalonia's civil protection agency, which also confirmed on Twitter the deaths of an Italian and a Belgian national.

In a heart-wrenching statement, Julian's family described him as "a much loved and adored member of our family".

Donald Trump to lay out US strategy for Afghanistan

President Donald Trump is to lay out the US strategy for the war in Afghanistan in a prime-time television address to the American people on Monday night (Aug 21), the White House said on Sunday.

A White House statement said Trump, at Fort Myer near Washington, will "provide an update on the path forward for America's engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia".

The plan comes almost 16 years after the war began.

US comedy legend Jerry Lewis dies at 91

Jerry Lewis, the high prince of low-brow comedy on stage and in movies as well as a fund-raising powerhouse with his annual Labour Day telethon, died on Sunday (Aug 20) of "natural causes" at the age of 91, his family said.

"Famed comedian, actor and legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home in Las Vegas with his family by his side," a statement from the Lewis family said.

His spokeswoman, Candi Cazau, said by phone that he died around 9:30 am (12.30 am Monday Singapore time).

