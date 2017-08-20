While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 20

Thousands turn out in Boston to march against hate speech

Thousands of people took to the streets of Boston to protest hate speech a week after a woman was killed at a Virginia white-supremacist demonstration, and their shouts drowned out the “Free Speech” rally that sparked their march.

Organisers of the rally had invited several far-right speakers who were confined to a small pen that police set up in the historic Boston Common park to keep the two sides separate.

The city largely avoided a repeat of last weekend’s bloody street battles in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one woman was killed.

The rally never numbered more than a few dozen people, and its speakers could not be heard due to the shouts of those protesting it and the wide security cordon between the two sides. It wrapped up about an hour earlier than planned.

Protesters surrounded people leaving the rally, shouting “shame” and “go home” at them and occasionally throwing plastic water bottles. Police said 27 people were arrested, mostly for disorderly conduct but some for assault and battery.

READ MORE HERE

At least 23 dead, dozens hurt as train derails in India

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured after an express train derailed in north India, officials said, as rescuers clambered across mangled carriages to pull passengers from the wreckage.

Emergency workers and crowds of local people rushed to the site where 14 coaches derailed near Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh state, some 130km from New Delhi, the latest deadly disaster on the country’s creaking rail network.

Photographs and television footage showed twisted and upended coaches lying sideways as hundreds of people try to pull the passengers out.

READ MORE HERE

Moroccan asylum seeker 'targeted women' in Finland terror stabbing

Finnish police said on Saturday that a Moroccan asylum seeker deliberately targeted women in a stabbing spree that left two dead and is being investigated as the country's first terror attack.

Police shot and wounded the knife-wielding suspect, detaining him minutes after Friday's rampage at a busy market square in Turku, southwestern Finland. Eight other people were injured, among them six women, police said.

"We think that the attacker especially targeted women, and the men were wounded after coming to their defence," superintendent Christa Granroth of Finland's National Bureau of Investigation told reporters.

READ MORE HERE

Muslims fear anti-Islam backlash in tolerant Barcelona

Prayer time is approaching but Raja Miah, an imam at a tiny mosque in the heart of Barcelona does not expect a big turnout.

Since the deadly twin attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils claimed by the Islamic State group, the Muslim community in central Barcelona's neighbourhood of Raval fears an anti-Islam backlash.

"People are very scared," said Miah, 23, as he sat in a small room at the mosque in Raval as a small group of children in an adjoining room studied the Quran. "There is a lot of fear, people don't go out. Very few people come to pray. Normally we are about 40 people, last night we weren't even 15 and this morning 10," said Miah, who moved to Barcelona nine years ago from Bangladesh.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Jese sinks Arsenal, Man United hit four again

Jese Rodriguez made a memorable start to life at Stoke City by scoring the only goal of a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the bet365 Stadium.

The Spanish forward, a loan signing from Paris Saint-Germain, finished crisply in the 47th minute to bring Arsene Wenger's side down to earth after their opening 4-3 win over Leicester City.

It was an early blow to Arsenal's title aspirations and left them three points behind early pace-setters Manchester United, who won 4-0 for the second game running at Swansea City.

READ MORE HERE