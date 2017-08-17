While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 17

Twitter shutters accounts of US white supremacy website

Twitter on Wednesday suspended accounts linked to the neo-nazi website Daily Stormer, keeping up pressure from Silicon Valley on white supremacists after weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Twitter said it would not discuss individual accounts, but at least three accounts affiliated with the Daily Stormer led to pages saying "account suspended."

The San Francisco-based social network prohibits violent threats, harassment and hateful conduct and "will take action on accounts violating those policies," the company said in a statement.

Larger rival Facebook, which unlike Twitter explicitly prohibits hate speech, has taken down several pages from Facebook and Instagram in recent days that it said were associated with hate speech or hate organisations.

Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin could not immediately be reached for comment. The white supremacist website helped organise the weekend rally in Charlottesville where a 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 people were injured when a man ploughed a car into a crowd protesting the white nationalist gathering.

READ MORE HERE

Robert Mugabe's wife whipped my daughter with electric cable, mother says

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace whipped two South African women in a Johannesburg hotel room with an electric cable, the mother of one victim said, adding that the attack must be punished.

Debbie Engels told Reuters her daughter Gabriella, a 20-year-old model, suffered a gash on her forehead that required eight stitches and another on the back of her head that needed six.

Engels did not witness the attack and Reuters has not been able to verify key aspects of the allegations independently. South African media published pictures of Gabriella with a gash in her forehead.

South African police confirmed on Wednesday that Mugabe, 52, remained in the country and had applied for diplomatic immunity. They also confirmed that she had failed to appear at a court hearing on Tuesday relating to the accusations.

READ MORE HERE

Death of baby dolphin as bathers play with it, take photos triggers outrage in Spain

Spanish animal lovers reacted with fury on Wednesday after a baby dolphin approached a holiday beach, where it died as bathers played with it and took pictures.

A whale and dolphin conservation group, Equinac, said the incident occurred on Saturday on the tourist beach of Mojacar, in the south-east of the country.

Bathers played with the dolphin in the shallows, inadvertently blocking her breathing hole and pulling her from the water for pictures, probably causing stress that proved fatal, it said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Sigurdsson completes record $80 million move to Everton

Everton signed Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Premier League rivals Swansea for a club record £45 million (S$80 million) on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old penned a five-year contract worth a reported £100,000 a week to become Everton's record signing, topping the £31.8 million they paid Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

"Hopefully, I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we're seeking at the club," Sigurdsson told evertontv.

READ MORE HERE

Emma Stone ascends to top of Forbes' highest-paid actresses

Fresh off winning her first Oscar, actress Emma Stone ousted Jennifer Lawrence on Wednesday to claim the top spot on Forbes' 2017 list of the world's highest-paid actresses.

Stone, 28, who won best actress for her role as a struggling actress in La La Land, made US$26 million (S$35 million) in pre-tax earnings, according to Forbes' calculations over a 12-month period from June 2016 to June 2017.

She outpaced Jennifer Aniston, 48, who came in at No. 2 this year with earnings of US$25.5 million, with residual income still coming in from the television sitcom Friends and endorsement deals with brands such as SmartWater and Emirates Airline .

READ MORE HERE