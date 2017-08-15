While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 15

Donald Trump sends tough signal to China on unfair IP, tech practices

The United States in effect served notice on China on Monday (Aug 14) by opening an investigation into unfair trade practices focused on intellectual property (IP) and advanced technology.

But punitive action is still about a year away, and conclusions may also depend on the outcomes of the current international pressure campaign on North Korea led by the US, but in which China has a key role as the Pyongyang regime's economic lifeline.

While the US administration has not linked trade issues with progress on North Korea, the President has explicitly linked the two. China insists that any action on trade must conform to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, and must not be linked to North Korea, where it says Beijing's influence is limited.

Car ploughs into pizzeria near Paris, killing young girl

A car ploughed into the outdoor terrace of a pizzeria in the small town of Sept-Sorts east of Paris on Monday, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring four other people, a French Interior Ministry spokesman said.

He said the driver had been arrested and the early indications were that it was not an act of terrorism.

"I cannot tell you that terrorism has been discounted, but it is not the leading line of inquiry at this point. The first indications don't point towards terrorism," spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told BFM TV.

Under pressure, Donald Trump calls neo-Nazis, white surpremacists, KKK criminals

US President Donald Trump denounced neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan as criminals and thugs on Monday (Aug 14), bowing to mounting political pressure after initially saying many sides were to blame after a white-nationalist rally turned deadly in Virginia.

Trump had been assailed by Republicans and Democrats alike for failing to respond more forcefully to Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, in which a woman was killed when a man crashed his car into a group of counter-protesters.

Critics said the president had waited too long to address the bloodshed, and slammed him for initially saying that "many sides" were involved, rather than explicitly condemning white supremacists widely seen as sparking the melee.

Stuntwoman killed filming Deadpool 2 in Vancouver

A stuntwoman was killed Monday (Aug 14) on the set of Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver while filming a motorcycle stunt for the much-anticipated sequel to Marvel Comic's anti-superhero blockbuster, police said.

"Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle," police said in a statement.

Images posted in local newspapers showed police taping off a black Ducati motorcycle sitting on its side next to a smashed officer tower window in downtown Vancouver.

Four arrested in India for leaking Game of Thrones episode

Four people have been arrested in India for leaking an episode from HBO's Game of Thrones television series before it was aired in the country, police said Monday (Aug 14).

Already the most pirated show in TV history, the popular fantasy drama - which tells the story of noble families vying for the Iron Throne - has been plagued by leaks in recent weeks following the premiere of the seventh season.

After receiving a complaint for a company "we investigated the case and have arrested four individuals for unauthorised publication of the fourth episode from season seven," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan.

