While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 14

Malaysia's latest anti-terror raids target commercial centre in Negeri Sembilan

Malaysian authorities detained hundreds of migrant workers on Sunday (August 13) in a security sweep in a commercial centre in Negeri Sembilan state, in search of suspected fighters linked to the ISIS terror group.

It was the third mass security sweep in a week, just ahead of the South-east Asian Games hosted by Malaysia that will start on next Saturday (Aug 19).

Led by Malaysia's Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division, 312 officers from various agencies raided 742 premises at the commercial area in Nilai 3, some 10km away from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang.

White House acts to stem criticism of Donald Trump's remarks on Charlottesville violence

The White House, under siege over President Donald Trump's equivocal response to this weekend's bloody white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday (Aug 13) condemned "white supremacists" for inciting the violence that led to one death.

The statement - issued more than 36 hours after the protests began - came in an email sent to reporters in the president's travelling press pool, and it was attributed to an unnamed spokesperson. It was not attributed directly to Trump, who often uses Twitter to communicate directly on controversial topics.

The statement was sent "in response" to questions about Trump's widely criticised remarks, in which he blamed the unrest "on many sides" while speaking on Saturday.

Young woman victim in Virginia melee wept for social justice, her boss says

Heather Heyer came to downtown Charlottesville with her friends to make a stand against white nationalists who converged on the Virginia college town to demand the city keep a statue honouring a Confederate war hero, her boss said on Sunday (Aug 13).

The 32-year-old paralegal wanted to send a clear message to the neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan sympathisers who planned to stage one of the largest far-right rallies in recent US history that people abhor their views in the city where she was born, he said.

But her decision to join counter-protesters on Saturday resulted in tragedy when a 20-year-old Ohio man drove his car at high speed into a line of marchers, killing Heyer and injuring at least 19 others.

Football: Romelu Lukaku double fires Manchester United to winning start

Romelu Lukaku introduced himself to Old Trafford in triumphant fashion with two goals as Manchester United crushed West Ham United 4-0 in an impressive Premier League opener on Sunday (August 13).

The Belgium striker, a £75 million ($133 million) signing from Everton, struck either side of half-time to take his tally of goals against West Ham to 11 in his last 11 appearances.

Substitute Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba added late goals that gave a true reflection of United's dominance and sent Jose Mourinho's side to the top of the early-season standings on goal difference.

Athletics: Elijah Manangoi brings 1,500m joy for Kenya as Kiprop flops

Asbel Kiprop failed in his bid for a fourth consecutive 1,500 metres gold medal at the World Championships on Sunday - but Kenya still celebrated a dazzling one-two with new champion Elijah Manangoi leading home his friend Timothy Cheruiyot.

Manangoi, the fastest man in the world this year, sped past his young training partner on the home straight of the last individual track event to take the title in 3 minutes 33.61 seconds, just ahead of Cheruiyot (3:33.99).

Kiprop, who had briefly threatened to make it a Kenyan clean sweep, found the pace too hot on the last lap, fading into ninth place in 3:37.24.

