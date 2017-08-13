While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 13

One dead, 34 injured as far-right Virginia rally erupts into violence

A picturesque Virginia city erupted in violence as white nationalist demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed, with a car ploughing into a group of people and President Donald Trump urging Americans to “condemn all that hate stands for.”

At least one person was reported to have died and at least 34 people were injured.

The clashes prompted the governor to declare an emergency and halt the rally, and US President Donald Trump condemned the violence. The driver of the car has been taken into custody, USA Today reported, citing the state’s secretary of public safety.

“I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here,” Charlottesville Mayor Mike Singer said on his Twitter feed. “I urge all people of good will – go home.”

Video on social media and Reuters photographs showed a car slamming into a large group of what appeared to be counter-protesters, sending people flying into the air.

39 people stranded mid-air on Sentosa's Tiger Sky Tower ride for 4 hours

Thirty-nine people were stranded mid-air after a mechanical fault halted operations at the Tiger Sky Tower ride in Sentosa on Saturday.

Those trapped, including tourists from Vietnam and four children, were rescued at 9.44pm, four hours after the fault was first reported at 5.35pm. The gondola, stuck 25m above ground, was lowered and all 39 of them emerged unhurt.

The cause of the mechanical fault is still being investigated. The Tiger Sky Tower will remain closed till further notice.

Athletics: Britain win 4x100 metres relay as Bolt pulls up

Usain Bolt’s final appearance on the track ended in agony as he pulled up injured running the final leg of the World Championships 4x100 metres relay as Britain beat the United States for a shock gold medal.

Bolt, who had to settle for bronze in the individual 100 metres, had been hoping to sign off from the sport by leading Jamaica to a fifth successive relay gold but they were already struggling in third when he collected the baton.

As he tried to gain ground, Bolt pulled up and fell to the floor with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Football: Burnley stun champions Chelsea 3-2 in opener

Premier League champions Chelsea suffered an embarrassing home defeat on the first Saturday of the new season, having two men sent off as unfancied Burnley beat them 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's disjointed side struggled from the early stages when captain Gary Cahill was dismissed for a lunging tackle and they found themselves three-nil down at halftime to a team who gained only seven points away from home all last season.

Wales international Sam Vokes scored two of the goals and Stephen Ward the other.

Athletics: Farah denied final gold by Ethiopian Edris

British athletics legend Mo Farah narrowly failed to complete a fifth successive global double when he finished second behind Ethiopian Muktar Edris in a thrilling 5,000 metres world final.

The 34-year-old, whose winning run in the 5,000m at Olympics and world finals stretched back to 2011, fought desperately to claw back the deficit in the finishing straight but Edris held on to win in 13min 32.79sec.

Farah, a two-time double world champion and two time double Olympic champion, finished in 13:33.22.

