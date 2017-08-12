While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 12

Trump defies calls for restraint, says North Korea will 'truly regret' any hostile action

President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea, saying the US military was “locked and loaded” as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war and world powers expressed alarm.

The Pentagon said the United States and South Korea would proceed as planned with a joint military exercise in 10 days, an action sure to further antagonise North Korea. Meanwhile, Russia, China and Germany voiced dismay at the escalating rhetoric from Pyongyang and Washington.

Trump, vacationing at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort, kept up the war of words and again referenced North Korea’s leader in his latest bellicose remarks toward Pyongyang this week.

“Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely,” he wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

Later, again referring to Kim, Trump said, “If he utters one threat... or if he does anything with respect to Guam or any place else that’s an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it, and he will regret it fast.”

Egypt train collision kills at least 37

At least 37 people were killed as two trains collided outside the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, in one of the deadliest in a string of such accidents in Egypt, the health ministry said.

The crash also injured 123 people, the ministry said in a statement.

Footage on the state broadcaster showed one train had partly keeled over in the crash, and medics were seen moving the dead and injured to ambulances.

Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'call off divorce': Report

Much to the disappointment of millions of fans around the globe, former Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to part ways last year, citing "irreconcilable differences".

But according to US Weekly, the couple had a change of heart recently and have decided to "call off" their impending divorce.

"The divorce is off. They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to," an unidentified insider told the news outlet.

Football: Arsenal beat Leicester 4-3 in thrilling Premier League opener

A feast of goals opened the Premier League season when Arsenal twice came from behind to beat Leicester City 4-3 with substitute Olivier Giroud heading a late winner.

Arsenal’s new signing Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette took 94 seconds to make his mark with a header from Mohamed Elneny’s curling cross to equal the record for the fastest opening goal in a Premier League season.

Shinji Okazaki scored a quick equaliser, Jamie Vardy put Leicester ahead and Danny Welbeck levelled for Arsenal before halftime. Vardy then restored Leicester’s lead at 3-2 early in the second half before goals in the final seven minutes from substitutes Aaron Ramsay and Giroud gave Arsenal victory.

Athletics: Schippers retains world 200 metres title

Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands retained her world 200 metres title with a dominant display, leaving Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast to settle for another hair's breadth silver.

With Olympic champion Elaine Thompson opting not to race the 200 and Tori Bowie pulling out after winning the 100, things had looked easier for Schippers but she had to use every inch of her strength to hold off Ta Lou and win in 22.05 seconds.

The Ivorian had lost the 100m final by one hundredth of a second after failing to dip on the line and though she did lean this time she was just behind Schippers in 22.08, still a national record.

