While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 11

'Be very, very nervous': Donald Trump ratchets up rhetoric towards North Korea

President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric toward North Korea, saying it should be “very, very nervous” if it even thinks about attacking the United States or its allies, after Pyongyang said it was making plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the US Pacific territory of Guam..

“The people of our country are safe. Our allies are safe. And I will tell you this: North Korea better get their act together or they’re going to be in trouble like few nations ever have been in trouble in this world,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey, where he was meeting with his national security team.

Far from toning down his words after saying on Tuesday that any threats by Pyongyang would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Trump said those remarks may have not gone far enough.

“Maybe it wasn’t tough enough. They’ve been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years. And it’s about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries,” Trump added.

Asked if he would consider a pre-emptive strike against North Korea to deny it the ability to launch a nuclear attack against the United States, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”

Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa' dies aged 87

Ruth Pfau, a German nun who devoted her life to combatting leprosy in Pakistan, has died at the age of 87.

Pfau, who was known locally as Pakistan's Mother Teresa, came to the southern port city of Karachi in 1960 and spent half a century taking care of some of the country's sickest and poorest people.

She was the founder of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in Karachi, where she was being cared for at the time of her death after falling ill two weeks ago. She is expected to be given a state funeral.

South African Al-Qaeda hostage Stephen McGown tells of six-year ordeal

South African hostage Stephen McGown, who was held by Al-Qaeda in Mali for nearly six years, said he had been well treated but was distraught to have not be freed before his mother died.

Speaking just 10 days after being released, he said he had converted to Islam in the Sahara desert, and added that he was determined to be positive after his ordeal.

McGown, 42, sat next to his wife Catherine as he spoke for an hour to reporters, saying he had no idea if a ransom was paid, and telling how he was sometimes held in handcuffs and chains at night with two other hostages.

Athletics: Guliyev ruins Van Niekerk's double dream

Azeri-born Turk Ramil Guliyev ruined Wayde van Niekerk’s bid for a first 200/400m double in 22 years when he outsprinted the South African to the 200m world title.

Guliyev, who took up Turkish citizenship in 2011 and was cleared to compete for his adopted country two years later, clocked 20.09 seconds, with Van Niekerk adding silver to the 400m gold medal he won on Tuesday.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago claimed bronze in a photo finish from the South African.

Taylor Swift says DJ subjected her to long, ‘horrifying’ grope

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift said she was subjected to a “very long” and “intentional” grope by a Colorado disc jockey who appeared to be drunk during a photo session four years ago.

The 27-year-old pop star was testifying for the first time for a US District Court jury weighing her accusation that David Mueller grabbed her bare buttocks during a pre-concert fan reception in 2013 against Mueller’s assertion that she falsely accused him and then got him fired.

Swift – one of America’s most successful recording artists, whose hits include Fearless and Fifteen - spoke forcefully under questioning by Mueller’s attorney, Gabriel McFarland. She said several times, “Your client grabbed my ass,” at one point calling it a “devious and sneaky act.”

