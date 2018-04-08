While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 8

Man drives van into restaurant in Germany

A German man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside a restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster in western Germany on Saturday, killing two of them before shooting himself dead.

The vehicle ploughed into people seated at tables outside the Grosser Kiepenkerl eatery, a popular destination for tourists in the pretty university city.

An official told German television the suspect was a German citizen and there was “no indication of an Islamist background”.

Broadcaster ZDF said police were searching the driver's apartment and that he had contact with far-right extremists, but there was no evidence thus far that he was a far-right extremist himself. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the man had psychological problems.

Palestinian journalist killed in Israel-Gaza protests

A Palestinian journalist died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire on Friday while covering deadly protests along the Israel-Gaza border.

Yaser Murtaja, 30, a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, was the 29th Palestinian killed in the week-long protests.

Photos showed Murtaja lying wounded on a stretcher wearing a navy-blue protective vest marked 'PRESS' in large black capital letters. Health officials said a live bullet had penetrated the side of his abdomen and he succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Vatican arrests former diplomat after child pornography probe

The Vatican said on Saturday its police had arrested a monsignor who worked as a diplomat at its embassy in Washington and is suspected of possessing child pornography in the US and Canada.

A statement identified the accused as Monsignor Carlo Alberto Capella and said he was arrested earlier on Saturday in the Vatican after a warrant was issued by the Holy See's chief magistrate at the end of an investigation.

The Vatican statement said Capella, who was recalled from the Vatican embassy in Washington last August, was arrested according to articles of a 2013 law signed by Pope Francis. The articles cited by the statement related to child pornography.

Football: Man United fight back to beat Man City 3-2

Paul Pogba spoiled Manchester City’s anticipated Premier League title party by scoring twice in two minutes as Manchester United came from 2-0 down to win a thrilling derby 3-2 on Saturday.

Chris Smalling completed the comeback that looked so improbable when City were well on course to round off a resounding march towards the title by racing into a 2-0 first-half lead.

Goals from captain Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan put the hosts in a commanding position, who were left to rue huge missed chances from Raheem Sterling to extend their lead.

Formula One: Vettel takes pole as Ferrari lock-out Bahrain front row

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel will start his 200th F1 race from pole position after he and Ferrari team-mate Finn Kimi Raikkonen locked out the front row for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The German secured his 51st career pole with a supreme lap in the dying seconds of a tense floodlit qualifying session in which Ferrari were dominant.

Valtteri Bottas was third fastest for Mercedes behind the two Ferraris, but ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton who has a five-place grid penalty after an overnight gearbox change and starts from ninth.

