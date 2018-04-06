While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 6

Trump says he didn't know his attorney paid US$130,000 to porn star

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he did not know that his personal attorney paid adult film star Stormy Daniels US$130,000 (S$170,000) days before the presidential election to prevent her from publicly accusing Trump of having an affair.

The President said he did not know where his attorney, Michael Cohen, got the money for the payment, and he declined to say if he ever set up a fund for Cohen to cover expenses like that.

As the President returned to Washington from West Virginia on Thursday afternoon, he spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One for about three and a half minutes.

At one point, a reporter asked him: "Did you know about the US$130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?" Trump responded: "No."

READ MORE HERE

Fire engulfs several floors of Istanbul hospital building, patients evacuated

Taksim İlk Yardım Hastanesinde yangın çıkalı birkaç dakika oldu.



Temennimiz sivillerin tamamının önceden boşaltılmış olması. pic.twitter.com/km1j3CqF5i — Kaç Saat Oldu (@KacSaatOlduTR) April 5, 2018

A huge fire on Thursday engulfed a hospital in Istanbul forcing patients to evacuate as firefighters battled the smoke and flames.

The blaze, which started in the roof, turned the side of the building into a burned-out shell, sending a massive black cloud into the sky.

Patients, some wearing oxygen masks, were wheeled out into the street in their sick beds while mothers were forced to leave clutching young babies.

READ MORE HERE

Cyclist fired for showing Trump middle finger sues ex-employer

An American woman who was fired from her job after she was photographed showing her middle finger to President Donald Trump is suing her former employer.

Juli Briskman, who was a marketing analyst for the firm Akima, says the decision to terminate her was a violation of her right to free speech, according to her complaint filed before a court in Virgina on Wednesday and seen by AFP.

Briskman was riding her bicycle on Oct 28 when she was passed by the President's motorcade which was on its way to the White House from one of his golf clubs.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: 'Grid girls' to be featured at Monaco race, defying F1 stance

Leave it to Monaco to defy Formula One.

In a statement issued on Thursday to F1i.com, Michel Boeri, president of the Automobile Club de Monaco, said so-called "grid girls" will be present on the starting line during the Monaco Grand Prix next month, apparently the result of a deal.

The announcement came in direct opposition to F1 parent company Liberty Media, which announced last year that it would abolish the practice of using young female hostesses during F1 events.

READ MORE HERE

Golf: Tiger shoots one over par in Masters return

Tiger Woods failed to find any sort of rhythm in his much-anticipated US Masters return on Thursday but did well to finish three shots behind the early clubhouse leaders in the year’s first major.

Woods, who missed the last two Masters because of back issues, was followed by hordes of supporters all day but he was unable to deliver the type of roar-inspiring shots he once did with ease at Augusta National.

The four-times winner, who struggled to keep many of his tee shots from sailing right and could not take advantage of any of the four par-five holes, steadied the ship late on to post a one-over par 73 including four bogeys and three birdies.

READ MORE HERE