While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 4

Female suspect dead, three hurt in YouTube shooting

Gunshots erupted at YouTube’s offices in California on Tuesday, sparking a panicked escape by employees and a massive police response, before the shooter – a woman – apparently committed suicide.

Police said three people had been hospitalised with gunshot injuries following the shooting in the city of San Bruno, and that a female suspect was found dead at the scene.

“We have one subject who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound,” San Bruno police chief Ed Barberini told reporters. “At this time, we believe it to be the shooter.”

Employees recounted frantic scenes as they fled the headquarters of the Google-owned video sharing service near San Francisco, with one saying he saw blood on the floor as he escaped.

Donald Trump says he will use military to protect US-Mexico border

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would use US military forces to protect the nation's southern border with Mexico until there is a border wall and "proper security" in place.

"We are going to be doing things militarily," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding he had discussed the idea with US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security we're going to be guarding our border with the military. That's a big step," he said. "We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way, never showing up for court."

Spotify’s stock falls from opening to land at US$149.60

Spotify made its highly anticipated Wall Street debut on Tuesday, with a closing price of US$149.60, giving the music streaming company a valuation of US$26.6 billion (S$34.8 billion).

The price was 13 per cent more than the US$132 reference price set by the New York Stock Exchange, based on how the stock traded on private markets before public trading began.

Spotify’s stock opened at US$165.90 and experienced stable trading before falling later in the day.

Putin hopes line can be drawn under Skripal poisoning

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he hoped a planned meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog would help to defuse a major diplomatic row triggered by the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England.

Britain has blamed Russia for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury on March 4. Moscow denies any involvement and has accused London of whipping up anti-Russian hysteria in the West.

The Skripal case has plunged East-West relations into their worst crisis since the Cold War, with Britain and its allies expelling around 130 Russian diplomats and Moscow responding with its own expulsions.

Golf: He's back! Tiger issues Masters warning shot to rivals

Tiger Woods has not competed at the US Masters since 2015 but that did not stop the four-times champion from sending a warning shot to his rivals on Tuesday that echoed through the tall pines that line Augusta National.

Woods, who has missed three of the previous four Masters due to back problems, called himself a "walking miracle" and said he is feeling the best he has in "seven, eight years" heading into Thursday's opening round.

"I feel great. I feel like I've really put a lot of pieces together," Woods, who won the most recent of his 14 major titles in 2008, said during his pre-Masters news conference.

