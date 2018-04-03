While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 3

White House criticises China for trade practices, tariff increases

The White House on Monday (April 2) accused China of distorting global markets and said the country should not target "fairly traded US exports" after Beijing increased tariffs on 128 US products in response to US duties on imports of aluminum and steel.

"China's subsidisation and continued overcapacity is the root cause of the steel crises," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

"Instead of targeting fairly traded US exports, China needs to stop its unfair trading practices which are harming US national security and distorting global markets."

Russia says spy poisoning could be 'in interests' of British government

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday (April 2) suggested Britain could be behind the poisoning of a former double agent that has triggered an unprecedented wave of tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats.

More than 150 Russian diplomats have been ordered out of the US, EU members, Nato countries and other nations as punishment for the March attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury which Britain has blamed on Moscow.

The counterclaims from Moscow came as the last Russian diplomats were leaving the countries where they were posted.

'We sing when we're hurt': Sorrow, celebration at Winnie Mandela's home

Crowds of mourners flocked on Monday (April 2) to Winnie Mandela's home in the heart of South Africa's Soweto township, a centre of anti-apartheid resistance that remained her base decades after white rule fell.

Neighbours, supporters and passers-by assembled to sing and chant at the gates of her modest two-storey red-brick home in the Orlando neighbourhood shortly after her death was announced.

"I was friends with her mother for some time. I saw it on the TV just now and came here to check and was shocked," said Constance Mokolobat, 89, a neighbour of Winnie's on Maseli Street.

Renowned mountain doctor killed in French avalanche

A French emergency doctor and mountain guide whose high-altitude work earned him the nickname "Doctor Vertical" was killed Monday (April 2) in an avalanche in the Alps, rescuers said.

Emmanuel Cauchy, 58, was among a group of off-piste skiers caught up in the avalanche in the Aiguilles Rouges area around the resort of Chamonix.

A well-known figure in French mountaineering, Cauchy had written several books on mountain rescue and penned newspaper articles under the name "Doctor Vertical".

'Rendang has to be crispy,' MasterChef UK moment riles up Malaysians

The chicken rendang in the nasi lemak is "not crispy enough" - that has got Malaysians riled up over the comments by judges during a MasterChef UK episode.

Contestant Zaleha Kadir Opin's traditional rendition of nasi lemak with chicken rendang could attract queues outside her kitchen doors, but the very same dish got her eliminated from the quarter-finals of the competition.

Zaleha, 48, was making the dish during the knockout round of the BBC1 programme, a dish she said was her childhood favourite.

