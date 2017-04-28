While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 28 edition

United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger dragged from plane

United Airlines and the passenger who was dragged from a Chicago flight earlier this month have reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum, they said, in the carrier’s latest step to contain damage from an incident that sparked international outrage.

Viral videos of Dr David Dao being dragged down the aisle of a United jet and chief executive Oscar Munoz’s handling of the incident touched off a public outcry, prompted calls from congressmen for new regulation of the industry, and led United’s board of directors to reverse an agreement to make Munoz the company’s chairman in 2018.

United said earlier on Thursday that it would offer passengers who give up their seats up to US$10,000 (S$14,000), reduce overbooking of flights and no longer call on law enforcement officers to deny ticketed passengers their seats.

Southwest Airlines also said on Thursday that it would end overbooking of flights.

British police detain man with knives on terror charge near PM Theresa May’s office

Armed British police officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May’s office in London on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.

The 27-year-old man was detained by counter-terrorism officers on Parliament Street, a stone’s throw from the parliament building, May’s Downing Street office and government departments, during a stop-and-search in an ongoing security operation.

A Western security source said the man, from London, was on the radar of counter-terrorism officers and the domestic intelligence agency MI5 before his arrest.

Singapore man sentenced to 40 months in US for plot to export bomb parts to Iran

A Singaporean man was sentenced to 40 months in a US prison for his role in exporting to Iran radio frequency modules, some of which were later found in bombs in Iraq.

Lim Yong Nam, also known as Steven Lim, 43, pleaded guilty in December to illegally exporting the modules through Singapore, and later to Iran, knowing that the export of US goods to Iran was a violation of US law.

Of the 6,000 modules that Lim and others routed from the United States to Iran in 2007 and 2008, 14 were later recovered in Iraq being used to remotely detonate improvised explosive devices.

Tennis: Sharapova eases past Makarova into Stuttgart quarters

Former world number one Maria Sharapova eased past fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova 7-5 6-1 on Thursday to reach the Stuttgart Grand Prix quarter-finals and continue her winning comeback from a 15-month doping ban.

The 30-year-old Russian, who has won five Grand Slams and is among the highest-paid athletes in the world, returned to action on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Roberta Vinci following her suspension for the use of banned substance meldonium.

She has yet to to drop a set in Stuttgart where she has won the title three times.

Formula One: Hamilton says inspired by Serena's response to Nastase

Triple Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has hailed Serena Williams as an inspiration after the world's top female tennis player hit back at comments made by former men's number one Ilie Nastase about her unborn child.

Nastase was quoted by Romanian and some British media last week as saying in response to William's pregnancy announcement: "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?"

Williams responded on Instagram, in a statement that Mercedes driver Hamilton repeated to his 4.1 million followers, condemning the Romanian's remarks, which she called "racist".

