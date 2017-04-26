While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 26 edition

64-year-old woman dies after husband 'accidentally drives into her'

A 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital with severe injuries and later died after her husband allegedly drove his car into her by accident.

After hitting her, the husband panicked and drove into the pillars at a Housing Board block about 10m away, an onlooker told The Straits Times.

The incident happened at about 7.50pm at a carpark at Block 332, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

"We went out and saw an old woman on the ground with a pool of blood around her head. A man in his 50s or 60s was kneeling on the ground next to her, looking very distraught," an observer told The Straits Times. "He kept saying in Mandarin, 'she's my wife, why did I hit her?'"

Couple arrested for causing public nuisance at Toa Payoh market and hawker centre

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman for an offence of public nuisance after receiving reports about the couple allegedly using offensive language and force against a 76-year-old man.

The incident took place on April 21 at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre. Police investigations are still ongoing.

A video of the incident went viral and shows a young man shoving an elderly man from behind at the food centre. It has been shared extensively on Facebook since it was posted around midnight on Sunday. His companion, a woman in white, was earlier seen shouting at the elderly man, apparently in a dispute over sharing the table.

Laughter as Ivanka defends dad Donald Trump at women's summit

Ivanka Trump, making her overseas debut as the US "First Daughter" at a women's summit in Berlin, drew groans and laughter as she defended her father's attitude towards women.

Sitting on a Group of 20 panel with female leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and IMF chief Christine Lagarde, Donald Trump's daughter caused the audience to bristle when she praised "my father's advocacy" and his role as "a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive".

The panel moderator, a finance journalist, interjected, saying: "Some attitudes towards women your father has publicly displayed... might leave one questioning whether he is such an empowerer for women."

Uber looks to soar with flying taxis by 2020

After upending the taxi market with its ride-hailing service, Uber Technologies is now aiming for the skies with its flying taxis.

The company expects to deploy its flying taxis in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Dubai by 2020, chief product officer Jeff Holden said at the Uber Elevate Summit in Dallas.

Uber's flying taxis will be small, electric aircraft that take off and land vertically, or VTOLs, with zero emissions and quiet enough to operate in cities.

Football: Chelsea extend Premier League lead with 4-2 win over Southampton

Buoyant Chelsea extended their Premier League lead to seven points, as goals from Eden Hazard, captain Gary Cahill and two from a buzzing Diego Costa earned them a 4-2 win over Southampton.

It took them less than five minutes to open a lead when Costa controlled a pass from Cesc Fabregas, surged forward and cut the ball back for the advancing Hazard, who angled his shot into the bottom corner of Fraser Forster's net.

Former Chelsea midfielder Oriel Romeu equalised in the 24th minute, forcing home from close range. But Chelsea, boosted by their FA Cup semi-final win over nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, took the lead again just before halftime when Cahill headed in from a N'Golo Kante punt into the area.

