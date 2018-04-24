While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 24

Nine dead, 16 hurt by van plowing over Toronto sidewalk: Police

A white Ryder rental van killed nine people and injured 16 when its driver plowed through a busy Toronto sidewalk on a sunny Monday (April 23) afternoon, police said.

Toronto Deputy Chief Peter Yuen provided the casualty toll at a news conference.

The incident occurred just before 1.30 pm (1.30am Singapore time) as large crowds of office workers were on lunch breaks. At least one witness described the driver as appearing to deliberately target victims on his roughly mile-long (1.6 km-long) rampage.

Waffle House shooting suspect arrested by Nashville police





Nashville police on Monday (April 23) arrested the suspect in the weekend killing of four people at a Waffle House restaurant, ending a manhunt that began when the gunman ran naked from the scene into nearby woods, authorities said.

Photos posted online by police showed Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old construction worker suspected of opening fire at the restaurant early Sunday morning, in the back of a police car.

Looking disheveled, he was wearing a torn red shirt and dirty blue jeans, and had scratches on his shoulder.

It’s a boy: “Very excited” Prince William takes Kate home after birth of prince

Kate, wife of Prince William, smiled and waved as she left hospital on Monday (April 23) after giving birth to a boy who is now fifth in line to the British throne.

The baby was born at 1001 GMT (6.01pm Singapore time) and weighed 8 lbs 7oz (3.8 kg). William was present for the birth at St Mary’s Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born.

Kate, wearing a red dress, smiled at hundreds of well-wishers and assembled journalists as she left the hospital clutching her baby just seven hours after the birth.

Footbll: Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history

A seriously ill teenage Everton fan made history on Monday (April 23) by becoming the world's first 'virtual matchday mascot' ahead of his beloved team's home Premier League match with Newcastle United.

Jack McLinden, a 14-year-old who suffers from multiple health conditions and is wheelchair bound, was able to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime mascot experience through the Norwegian-designed telepresence robot, AV1.

It was the first time a child has been able to perform matchday mascot duties remotely, with the robot's integrated camera, microphone, and speaker enabling the virtual experience of going onto the pitch.

Football: Walcott downs Newcastle to boost under-fire Allardyce

Theo Walcott did his best to boost Sam Allardyce's approval rating as the Everton winger clinched a 1-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday (April 23).

Allardyce has been under fire for Everton's dour style of play since he was hired in November and fans called for his dismissal following a draw at struggling Swansea City in their previous match.

The pressure on the former England manager was increased by his own club last week when Everton took the curious decision to send a survey to a group of supporters asking them to rate his performance on a scale of zero to 10.

