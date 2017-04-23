While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 23 edition

Paris station panic as man arrested with knife

Armed police arrested a man carrying a knife at Paris’ Gare du Nord station, sparking panic at the international transport hub just days after the militant killing of a policeman.

Police sources said that “travellers” pointed out the individual wielding a knife to passing police on patrol, who immediately arrested him.

No one was injured in the incident at Paris’s main international terminus and the man offered no resistance to his arrest.

However, there were scenes of panic on the massive concourse, underscoring the nervousness in France, which has suffered a string of deadly attacks in recent years.

IMF members set aside trade split as French vote rattles nerves

International Monetary Fund members dropped a pledge to fight protectionism amid a split over trade policy and turned their attention to another looming threat to global economic integration: the first round of France’s presidential election.

Concerns that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and far-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon, both critics of the European Union, could top the field in Sunday’s vote added to nervousness over US trade policy at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings.

“There was a clear recognition in the room that we have probably moved from high financial and economic risks to more geopolitical risks,” IMF managing director Christine Lagarde told a news conference.

Thousands join March for Science to fight 'alternative facts'

Thousands of people joined a global March for Science with Washington the epicentre of a movement to fight back against what many see as an “assault on facts” by populist politicians.

US President Donald Trump himself passed dozens of protesters on his way to visit wounded soldiers at a military hospital. “Stop denying the earth is dying,” one sign visible from Trump’s motorcade read.

Despite rainy weather, protesters gathered around the Washington Monument for a festive day of music, speeches and teach-ins by scientists disturbed by the rise of so-called “alternative facts” around crucial issues like climate change following Trump’s election.

Football: Hazard fires Chelsea into FA Cup final as Conte gamble pays off

Eden Hazard fired Chelsea into the FA Cup final as the Belgian’s blistering strike ensured Antonio Conte’s selection gamble paid off in his side’s dramatic 4-2 win over Tottenham.

Blues boss Conte sprang a major surprise by starting with Hazard and Diego Costa on the bench in the Wembley semi-final as he looked ahead to the Premier League leaders’ vital fixture against Southampton on Tuesday.

But Conte’s bold moves proved inspired as Hazard’s replacement Willian put Chelsea ahead early on and then restored their lead in the second half after Harry Kane’s equaliser.

Tennis: Nadal reaches Monte Carlo final after controversial umpire call

Rafa Nadal stayed on course for a record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Masters title when the Spaniard beat David Goffin 6-3 6-1 in the semi-finals after the Belgian was denied a key point in controversial fashion.

The 10th-seeded Goffin was 3-2 up and on game point when chair umpire Cedric Mourier ruled a Nadal shot was in but the Hawkeye system, which is not being used by officials on clay, showed the ball was long.

The point was replayed and fourth seed Nadal went on to break back before winning 10 of the remaining 11 games to set up a meeting with fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos in Sunday's final after the 15th seed beat France's Lucas Pouille 6-3 5-7 6-1.

