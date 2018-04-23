While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 23

Semi-nude gunman kills 4 at Nashville waffle house; hero snatches assault rifle from him to save lives

At least four people died when a nearly nude gunman opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee early Sunday (April 22), and police were issuing murder warrants as they hunted for the suspect.

The death toll could have been higher if not for fast action by a 29-year-old “hero” who snatched away the shooter’s AR-15 assault-type rifle, likely saving many more lives, said Don Aaron, spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police.

Police identified Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois who was believed to live near the restaurant, as a suspect in the carnage. They said the gunman’s vehicle was registered to him and a shirtless man wearing pants believed to be Reinking was spotted in woods near the restaurant.

Donald Trump says 'long way' to go on resolving North Korea crisis

US President Donald Trump said the North Korean nuclear crisis is a long way from being resolved on Sunday (April 22), striking a cautious note a day after the North's pledge to end its nuclear tests raised hopes before planned summits with South Korea and the United States.

"We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won't - only time will tell," Trump said on Twitter.

North Korea said on Saturday (April 21) it was suspending nuclear and missile tests and scrapping its nuclear test site, and instead pursuing economic growth and peace.

Merkel stresses importance of free trade ahead of visit to US

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday (April 22) stressed the importance of free trade and welcomed an agreement between the European Union and Mexico on a new trade pact just days before she heads to Washington for talks with President Donald Trump.

US policy has become more protectionist under Trump, who during his election campaign blamed globalisation for ravaging American manufacturing jobs as companies sought to reduce labour costs by relocating elsewhere.

In March, he imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium to protect US producers.

Football: Record seekers Man City thrash Swansea to celebrate title

Pep Guardiola's hope that his team's hunger to rewrite the English football record books would see them maintain their championship-winning form proved well-founded as Manchester City swept aside Swansea City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (April 22).

The only negative aspect of the occasion for the newly-crowned Premier League champions was a post-match pitch invasion by several hundred City supporters, who ignored pleas over the loudspeakers to burst through stewards and onto the field.

Seven days after Manchester United's shock home defeat to West Bromwich Albion had made the title a mathematical certainty for Guardiola's side, City returned to action before their own supporters.

Football: Chelsea beat Saints to set up FA Cup final against Manchester United

A flash of attacking brilliance from Olivier Giroud and an emphatic header from substitute Alvaro Morata earned Chelsea a 2-0 win over struggling Southampton at Wembley on Sunday (April 22) and an FA Cup final date with Manchester United next month.

Giroud muscled and dribbled past three defenders and flailing keeper Alex McCarthy seconds into the second half to poke the ball home from a pass by the ever-busy Eden Hazard.

"I love to play here (Wembley) and I have been unbeaten here so hopefully for the final we are going to keep it up," Giroud, whose Arsenal side beat Chelsea in the final last year, told BT sport.

