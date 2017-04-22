While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 22 edition

Consensus in G-20 that protectionism 'damaging' for global economy

The Group of 20 major economies have reached a "broad consensus" that a continued rise in protectionism would be damaging to the global economy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

"The general mood of the discussion was a broad agreement in the direction that free trade is better for global growth," Schaeuble said following a meeting of G-20 finance ministers in Washington.

"Protectionism would be damaging to the global economy and the concerned economies as well," Schaeuble, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G-20, told reporters, adding: "There was a broad consensus."

The ministers also agreed that growth must be made "more inclusive" in order to stem the rise of protectionism, he said.

Paris shooting: Champs Elysees gunman was unstable criminal who 'hated police'

The Champs Elysees shooter fits a pattern of many extremists inspired by Islamic State in France in recent years: a violent, unstable criminal not known for any religious conviction.

Karim Cheurfi, 39, was described as an oddball by his neighbours in the multi-ethnic suburb of Chelles east of Paris, about a 30-minute train ride from the centre of the City of Light.

"Everyone knew him here," said one resident in the quiet area where Cheurfi lived with his mother. "It was someone who had lost all reason, who was psychologically very damaged," said the resident, asking not to be named.

Donald Trump greets Egyptian-American freed from Egyptian detention

President Donald Trump welcomed back to the United States Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian-American charity worker whose release from jail in Egypt was sought by Trump when he met Egypt's president early this month.

Trump and his aides had engaged in behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts to gain her freedom after attempts by the previous Obama administration failed.

She was released from jail on Tuesday after nearly three years of detention on human trafficking charges. Aides said Trump had personally requested her release in a meeting April 3 with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi but had done so privately and made no public mention of her case.

Tennis: Djokovic crashes out of Monte Carlo Masters

David Goffin proved too hot to handle for Novak Djokovic as the Belgian 10th seed reached the Monte Carlo semi-finals with a thrilling 6-2 3-6 7-5 victory.

Former world number one Djokovic saved four match points but cracked under his opponent’s tremendous pressure on the fifth as Goffin set up a last-four meeting with claycourt king Rafa Nadal.

Earlier, Spanish claycourt specialist Albert Ramos followed up his victory over world number one Andy Murray with a 6-2 6-7 (5) 6-2 defeat of Croatian fifth seed Marin Cilic.

Football: Ibrahimovic faces long layoff, say reports

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces a long injury layoff after landing awkwardly on his knee in the Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht, British media reported.

The 35-year-old Swede sustained damage to his right knee late in the game against Anderlecht on Thursday and was assessed by the club's medical staff.

He looks certain to miss the rest of the season as United battle to finish in the Premier League's top four and win the Europa League. They play Spanish side Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of Europe's second-tier club competition.

