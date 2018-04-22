While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 22

US Treasury Secretary considering trip to China amid trade spat

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’s considering a trip to China, adding that he’s “cautiously optimistic” of reaching an agreement that defuses a dispute over trade.

“A trip is under consideration,” Mnuchin told reporters on Saturday in Washington at the IMF’s spring meetings. “I’m not going to make a comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed.”

A trip by the US Treasury secretary to China could signal a breakthrough in the spat between the world’s two biggest economies, which have threatened to slap tariffs on each other.

A visit would come at a sensitive time for the region’s geopolitics, with negotiations under way on a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

READ MORE HERE

Past presidents, family and friends bid farewell to Barbara Bush

Past presidents, family and friends came together on Saturday to bid a tearful farewell to Barbara Bush, the matriarch of one of America’s most prominent political dynasties, at a funeral service in Texas.

Bush, who died Tuesday aged 92, was wife to the 41st US president and mother to the 43rd. She was remembered for her friendship, her wit and her strength.

The invitation-only service at St Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston was attended by four former presidents: George H.W. Bush – Barbara’s husband of 73 years – their son George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as other former senior officials.

READ MORE HERE

German shoppers sample burgers made of buffalo worms

Supermarket shoppers in the western German city of Aachen have stepped out of their comfort zone to sample insect burgers made of buffalo worms.

The worms, highly nutritious due to their high protein content, are the larvae of buffalo beetles and are bred in the Netherlands.

Served in rolls with lettuce, onions and tomatoes, they are being offered to customers at a supermarket in Aachen where they have just been added to the stock range after proving successful in the Netherlands and Belgium.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Man United weather Spurs storm to reach 20th FA Cup final

Manchester United weathered an early Tottenham storm to come from behind to win 2-1 and reach a 20th FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera cancelled out Dele Alli’s opener and ensured that Tottenham’s decade-long wait for a trophy continues.

“We want to win trophies, we have the staff that want to win. We can’t keep doing this,” said Alli. “We can’t throw it away. We have got to improve.”

READ MORE HERE

'Mini-Me' actor Verne Troyer dead at 49: Instagram account

Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” movies, has died, according to a post on his official social media accounts Saturday. He was 49.

While no cause of death was revealed, the post spoke of the diminutive actor’s “recent time of adversity” with depression, noting he recently got baptized.

“Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” it added.

READ MORE HERE