While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 21 edition

Police officer killed, two wounded in Paris shooting

A French policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in a shooting in central Paris on Thursday night before the gunman himself was killed by officers, police and the Interior Ministry said.

A second suspect thought to be involved in the incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days ahead of France’s presidential election was still on the loose.

The famous wide street that leads away from the Arc de Triomphe that had earlier been crowded with Parisians and tourists enjoying a spring evening remained closed off at around 11pm (5am on Friday, Singapore time), some two hours or more after the incident.

The French prosecutors’ office said the counter-terrorism office had opened an inquiry. Interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said it was too early to say what the motive of the attack was, but that it was clear the police officers had been deliberately targeted.

Donald Trump orders steel imports probe in ‘fight for American workers’

President Donald Trump ordered an expedited probe into US steel imports in a bid to bolster “America First” production and jobs – a move that risks trade blowback from steel-making giant China.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum for the Commerce Department to start the investigation under a little-used law, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which invokes national defence reasons to protect US production.

Its outcome could further impact China, Germany and other countries already complaining about stiff duties levied since February on certain steel exports to the US. Trump said his “historic” order was part of a “fight for American workers and American-made steel.”

Flying car costing more than $1 million goes on show in Monaco

A Slovakia-based company unveiled the commercial design for a flying car priced at more than US$1 million (S$1.4 million), saying it was ready for pre-orders with first deliveries expected by 2020.

AeroMobil said its teardrop-like shaped AeroMobil Flying Car, displayed at the Top Marques Monaco, could switch to flight mode in less than three minutes. The wings fold away for driving on roads and swing out for flying.

The company, one of several developing such flying vehicles, aims to make up to 500 units of its first commercially available edition, priced at €1.2 million to €1.5 million (S$1.8 million to S$2.2 million).

Italian court rules mobile phone caused tumour

In a potentially landmark case, an Italian court has ruled that excessive, work-related use of a mobile phone caused an executive to develop a benign brain tumour.

In a ruling handed down on April 11 but only made public on Thursday, the court in the northern town of Ivrea awarded the plaintiff a state-funded pension. The ruling is subject to a possible appeal.

Roberto Romeo, 57, had testified that his work duties obliged him to use his mobile for three to four hours of each working day for 15 years.

Football: Rashford fires United into Europa League semi-finals

Manchester United needed an extra-time winner from Marcus Rashford to defeat Anderlecht 2-1 at Old Trafford and move into the last four of the Europa League with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

While the victory keeps open a possible path to next season's Champions League for Jose Mourinho's side, it came at a high price with defender Marcos Rojo and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic both suffering possibly serious knee injuries.

United took the lead in the 10th minute when Paul Pogba played a pinpoint 40-metre low pass to Rashford who, at the second attempt, found Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the edge of the box and the Armenian midfielder drilled home his fifth goal in this season's Europa League.

