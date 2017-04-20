While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 20 edition

White House defends portrayal of ‘armada’ push towards Korean peninsula

President Donald Trump’s administration denied being misleading about a US carrier strike group’s push towards the Korean peninsula, saying it never gave an arrival date and that the ships were still on their way.

When Trump boasted early last week that he had sent an “armada” as a warning to North Korea, the USS Carl Vinson strike group was still far from the Korean peninsula, and headed in the opposite direction.

The US military’s Pacific Command explained on Tuesday that the strike group first had to complete a shorter-than-initially planned period of training with Australia but was now heading toward the Western Pacific.

“The President said that we have an armada going towards the peninsula. That’s a fact. It happened. It is happening, rather,” said White House spokesman Sean Spicer, referring further queries about the deployment timetable to the Pentagon.

READ MORE HERE

US man dies 'peacefully' after hearing Donald Trump was impeached

A 75-year-old man died "peacefully" at his home in the US state of Oregon after his ex-wife led him to believe that President Donald Trump had been impeached.

Michael Garland Elliott died earlier this month after Teresa Elliott, his ex-wife and best friend, broke the false news to him, according to his obituary published in The Oregonian.

Teresa Elliott told several US media outlets that her ex-husband was appalled by Trump's election and she wrongly told him he had been impeached so he could die happy.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Serena Williams suggests she is pregnant in Snapchat post

Tennis superstar Serena Williams sparked widespread speculation that she is pregnant, posting a photo of herself in a yellow one-piece bathing suit on the social media site Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks.”

The 35-year-old, who will return to the No. 1 ranking in the world next week, deleted the photo shortly after it appeared, and she had not commented further several hours later.

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

READ MORE HERE

Motor racing: Lewis Hamilton stunned as teen driver has legs amputated

Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton rallied to the support of a teenage British motor racing driver who had both legs amputated in a horrific high-speed crash.

Billy Monger, 17, was left fighting for his life after the crash in a Formula Four race at Donington race track in England on Sunday, a smash which left him trapped in his car for around 90 minutes. Now, a crowd-funding campaign has been set-up with a target of £260,000 (S$390,000).

"I have only just seen the news of this tragic incident," tweeted Mercedes star Hamilton on Thursday with a link to the fund-raising site. He later said his "thoughts and prayers" were with the teen's family.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Steely Juventus shut down Barca to kill off comeback hopes

Barcelona’s hopes of staging another sensational Champions League comeback fell flat against a hardened Juventus side who held the Catalans to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp to reach the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.

The Italian champions barely gave Barca a glimmer of hope of repeating their historic turnaround against Paris St Germain in the last 16 and protected their healthy advantage from the first leg by starving the hosts of space and clear sights of goal.

Lionel Messi came closest to giving Barca a route back into the contest with four strikes at goal but failed to hit the target with any of them and frequently came up short against Juve’s intimidating centre-back pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

READ MORE HERE