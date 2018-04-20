While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 20

Rod Rosenstein tells Donald Trump he's not a target in Mueller probe: Source

Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein told President Donald Trump last week that he isn't a target of any part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Rosenstein, who brought up the Mueller probe himself, offered the assurance during a meeting with Trump at the White House last Thursday, a development that helped tamp down the President's desire to remove Rosenstein or Mueller, the people said.

After the meeting, Trump told some of his closest advisers that it is not the right time to remove either man since he's not a target of the probe. One person said Trump doesn't want to take any action that would drag out the investigation.

The change in attitude by the President comes after weeks of attacks on the special counsel and the Justice Department, raising questions about whether he might take drastic steps to shut down the probe.

Netanyahu says at least six states considering moving embassies to Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that "at least half a dozen"countries were considering moving their embassies to Jerusalem following the US decision to do so.

US President Donald Trump announced in December that the United States recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, infuriating even Washington's Arab allies and dismaying Palestinians who want the eastern part of the city as their capital.

The US Embassy is due to relocate to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv on May 14, the date on which Israel declared its independence in 1948.

Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship

France's highest administrative court has upheld a decision to deny a French passport to an Algerian Muslim who refused to shake hands with officials during her citizenship ceremony, according to a ruling seen by AFP on Thursday.

The woman argued that her "religious beliefs" prevented her from shaking hands with a senior official presiding over the citizenship ceremony in the southeastern Isere region in June 2016, as well as with a local politician.

The government said her behaviour showed she was "not assimiliated into the French community" - one of the reasons it can invoke under the civil code to oppose citizenship for the spouse of a French national.

No criminal charges to be filed in 2016 death of pop star Prince

A two-year investigation into the death of Purple Rain singer Prince failed to determine where he obtained a counterfeit painkiller laced with fentanyl, resulting in no criminal charges, a Minnesota prosecutor said on Thursday.

“Law enforcement was unable to determine the source of the counterfeit vicodin laced with fentanyl,” Carver County Attorney Mark Metz told a news conference.

“We simply do not have sufficient evidence to charge anyone with a crime related to Prince’s death.”

Football: Chelsea keep Champions League hopes alive with 2-1 win at Burnley

Chelsea kept their outside chances of chasing down Tottenham Hotspur for a place in next season's Champions League alive as a much-changed side secured a 2-1 win at Burnley.

Chelsea closed to within five points of fourth-placed Spurs, but Mauricio Pochettino's men also have a kinder run in than their London rivals.

