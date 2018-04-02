While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 2

Trump says 'no more' Daca deal and threatens to 'stop' Nafta if Mexico does not better secure border

President Donald Trump said Sunday (April 1) that there would be no deal to legalise the status of millions of "dreamers," undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, stating that the US border with Mexico was "getting more dangerous" and directing congressional Republicans to pass tough new anti-immigration legislation.

Trump also assailed Mexican authorities for being too lax in securing the border and threatened to "stop" the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) if Mexico does not "stop the big drug and people flows."

In a fiery Sunday morning tweet, sent an hour after he wished Americans a "HAPPY EASTER," Trump vowed, "NO MORE DACA DEAL."

Former Guatemalan dictator Rios Montt dies aged 91: Lawyer

Efrain Rios Montt, a former military dictator who ruled Guatemala between 1982 and 1983 and who was facing re-trial on genocide charges, died on Sunday (April 1) aged 91, sources close to his family said.

One of his lawyers, Luis Rosales, told reporters that Rios Montt “died in his home, with the love of his family and a clear conscience.”

Rios Montt is accused of being responsible for the murders of 1,771 indigenous Ixil-Maya people during his short reign, which came at the height of a brutal 36-year civil war.

Expelled Russians arrive home as Moscow warns against travel to Britain

Russian diplomats expelled from the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday, with post-Cold War tensions soaring in the wake of a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain.

A deepening crisis in ties between Russia and the West over the past weeks has seen the biggest wave of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions in recent memory.

Another salvo in the spat was fired on Saturday, when Russia warned its nationals to think twice before travelling to Britain, where it said they could be singled out for harassment.

Bahrain makes largest oil discovery in its history

Bahrain on Sunday (April 1) announced it has discovered the largest oil and gas field in the history of the small kingdom, which unlike its Gulf neighbours, is not energy-rich.

"The new resource is forecast to contain highly significant quantities of tight (light crude) oil and deep gas, dwarfing Bahrain's current reserves," said the country's Higher Committee for Natural Resources, which is chaired by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.

The find in the Khaleej al-Bahrain, off the west coast, was "the largest discovery of oil in the country's history", it said in a statement.

Football: Alli double helps Tottenham snap Chelsea jinx

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a first victory at Chelsea for 28 years with Dele Alli scoring twice in the second half as they came back to win 3-1 and cement fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday (April 1).

It looked like being a familiar tale of woe for the north London side when Hugo Lloris's error of judgement allowed Alvaro Morata to head Chelsea in front after half an hour.

Tottenham responded in first-half stoppage time with midfielder Christian Eriksen, who had already tested home keeper Willy Caballero with one fizzing effort, dipping a right-foot shot over the bemused Argentine from 30 yards.

